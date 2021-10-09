Open Menu

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio starts renovation work on Park Slope home

The mayor is set to vacate Gracie Mansion when his term ends later this year

New York /
Oct.October 09, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo Illustration of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Photo Illustration of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

Outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray are fixing up their post-Gracie Mansion digs.

The couple’s three-story Park Slope home is getting an addition across the two bottom floors and a total renovation inside and out, according to the New York Post.

They’re set to leave the mayoral mansion at the end of de Blasio’s term at the end of the year. His administration is making a push to see through some rezonings before he’s out of office.

Temporary plywood construction fencing has been placed around the property. City-mandated informational signs describe the work as “commercial” and show plans for the renovation.

A city building permit also describes an addition to be added at the rear of the townhouse.
A subcontractor working on the job said the house will get a paint job, floor molding, windows, and siding.

“We’re sprucing up the place,” Robert Ferrarin said. “We’re making it look pretty.”

McCray and de Blasio rented out the house while they lived at the Gracie Mansion after de Blasio took office in early 2014. Renting out the home brought in $54,000 last year, according to the Post. The home is currently unoccupied.

They also own a rowhouse at 384 11th Street in Park Slope, which they rent out as well.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch 




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bill de BlasioBrooklynCelebrity Real EstatePark Slope

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Kamala Harris and the property (Getty, Compass / Eastbanc Marketing)
    Vice President Kamala Harris sells DC condo for $1.9M
    Vice President Kamala Harris sells DC condo for $1.9M
    Carlyle buys Clinton Hill multifamily for $34M
    Carlyle buys Clinton Hill multifamily for $34M
    Carlyle buys Clinton Hill multifamily for $34M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Michael Jordan’s ex-wife sells Chicago mansion for discounted $4.5M
    Joe Pesci and the waterfront New Jersey home (Getty, Re/Max Central)
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    Don’t call him funny: Joe Pesci sells NJ home after 2 years on market
    King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan and his 3 Malibu properties at 29140 Cliffside Drive, 29150 Cliffside Drive, 29208 Cliffside Drive (Getty, Redfin, Realtor)
    These are King Abdullah’s secret Malibu properties
    These are King Abdullah’s secret Malibu properties
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.