Vice President Kamala Harris sells DC condo for $1.9M

Westlight complex unit in West End sold for just under asking, months after listing

National /
Oct.October 09, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Kamala Harris and the property (Getty, Compass / Eastbanc Marketing)

Vice President Kamala Harris has sold her Washington, D.C., condominium for just under asking price. But it took a minute.

Harris sold her two-bedroom unit at developer Eastbanc’s Westlight complex in the West End for $1.85 million, just below the $2 million April listing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

She paid $1.78 million for the property in 2017 — the same year she was sworn in as a U.S. senator for California. The condo totals about 1,700 square feet, and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Westlight complex has a private club, gym, and a rooftop lounge area complete with a 25-foot heated pool.

The West End is home to some of the Capitol’s priciest condo buildings, as well as luxury hotels. The Westlight complex itself is walking distance to Georgetown and the U.S. State Department building.

Harris listed the property around the same time she and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, moved into Blair House. The 70,000-square-foot home across the street from the White House is also known as the President’s Guest House. The couple lived there until renovations were completed at the vice president’s residence, Number One Observatory Circle.

Harris also listed a condo in San Francisco after her inauguration. She sold the property for $860,000, or nearly double what she paid for it in 2004. She and her husband still own a property in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 




