Offset buys Cardi B a hilltop mansion in the Dominican Republic for her birthday

The six-bedroom home has views across the surrounding landscape out to the beach

Oct.October 17, 2021 12:00 PM
By Dennis Lynch
Offset and Cardi B with the Dominican Republic mansion (Getty, Airbnb, Celebrity Brokers Antonio Khoury and Brandi Hunter)

How’s this for a birthday present? The rapper Offset gave his wife, Cardi B, a mansion in the Dominican Republic.

The six-bedroom home, in a guard-gated community in the northeastern coastal town of Las Terrenas is valued at $1.5 million, according to TMZ. Representatives for listing brokers Atonio Khoury and Brandi Hunter of Compass didn’t disclose the sales price.

Cardi, born in New York to a Dominican father and Afro-Trinidadian mother, wrote on Instagram that she had told her husband she wanted to invest in short-term home rentals in the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean countries because people vacation there throughout the year.

“Well, I was wrong,” she wrote. “I just can’t believe this! This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it.”

Representatives for the listing agents didn’t say whether the couple plans to rent the property. It’s listed on Airbnb for $836 a night, the New York Post reported.

The four-story, seven-and-a-half bathroom home has balconies and big windows to maximize views. The infinity pool is perched atop the house to similarly take advantage of the vista over the surrounding landscape.

Inside are modern interiors with what appear to be polished concrete floors, dark wood accents, and an open floor plan in the main living space. The four-acre property includes a second indoor pool, a gym and a separate studio with a kitchen and living room.

There is also a separate studio on the four-acre property with a kitchen and living room. The property sits in a community that has three tennis courts, two pools and a helipad, according to TMZ.




