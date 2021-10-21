Open Menu

Chicago Bulls’ DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan’s ex-wife at discounted $4.5M

Juanita Vanoy Jordan bought the house in 2017, a year after her divorce, for $4.72M

Oct.October 21, 2021 01:08 PM
TRD Staff
From left: Juanita Jordan, ex-wife of Michael Jordan, and DeMar DeRozan, professional NBA player for the Chicago Bulls (Getty Images, Positive Image Photography, LoopNet, iStock)

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, the former Toronto Raptor who signed a three-year, $85 million contract in August, was the buyer of a $4.5 million River North mansion that Michael Jordan’s ex-wife put on the market in June.

Juanita Vanoy Jordan paid $4.72 million for the home in 2007, a year after her divorce, according to the Chicago Tribune. Jordan upgraded the rooftop and media room, suggesting DeRozan’s gain is more than $220,000. The house comes with a five-stop elevator, recreation and billiard room, library, three-car heated garage and four fireplaces.

The sale marks the Chicago area’s 65th home sale for more than $4 million this year, according to Crain’s. That suggests luxury sales may surpass the record 73 that were unloaded in 2018.

The six-bedroom, 10,200 square-foot home went under contract on Sept. 30 and the sale closed five days later. Paul Gorney of ExP realty represented DeRozan. Former Bulls forward Jimmy Butler sold his six-bedroom, 10,000 square foot home on the same block three years ago for $4.2 million.

The Jordans had one of the most expensive divorces on record. She received a $168 million divorce settlement in 2006 after 17 years of marriage. As part of the settlement, Juanita Jordan got the Lake Shore Drive penthouse the couple bought in the 1990s for about $3 million. She sold that in 2014, seven years after buying the River North home. Last year, the River North home had a tax bill of almost $90,000. The house also comes with a monthly $199 homeowners association fee.

Michael Jordan retained a Highland Park mansion, which he listed for $29 million in 2012. He’s since cut the price to $14.95 million and still hasn’t found a buyer. His tax bill totaled over $1 million for the 30,000 square feet property last year.

Read more

[Chicago Tribune]




