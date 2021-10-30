Former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan just sold Denver’s priciest single-family home..

Shanahan and his wife, Peggy, sold their home in the wealthy suburb of Cherry Hills Village for $15.7 million, topping the prior record of just under $14 million set in 2008, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s still a tad below the most expensive residential deal in the metropolitan area, recorded last March, a penthouse at the Four Seasons Private Residences Denver that changed hands for $16 million.

The Shanahan property, on and off the market for several years, first listed in 2016 for $22 million. The couple paid about $4 million and commissioned a 30,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and a slew of amenities.

The home was completed in 2008 — the last year Shanahan coached the Denver Broncos — at the cost of $20 million, said listing agent Sandy Weigand of Kentwood Real Estate. The buyer is a longtime Denver resident, she said.

That would mean the Shanahans lost nearly $9 million on the property before factoring in taxes, upkeep, and other expenses.

The home includes a two-lane bowling alley, poker room, racquetball court and a golf simulator. There is also a wine grotto and a music room.

Design details include a glass atrium, ceiling moldings, and tile flooring imported from Italy. A guesthouse adds another two bedrooms. There’s also a 65-foot swimming pool.

Denver was one of several U.S. metro areas where deals regularly closed above asking prices in the first half of the year.

The jump came in part because of an influx of out-of-state buyers, said Weigand said, who had the listing with colleague Chuck Gargotto.

The median sales price in Cherry Hills Village was $3.7 million in September, 38 percent higher than in September of 2020.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch