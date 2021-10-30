Open Menu

West End market slams lux condo for trashing sidewalk

Morton Williams grocer says garbage pile from Dermont's skyscraper scares customers

New York Weekend Edition /
Oct.October 30, 2021 01:39 PM
TRD Staff
Garbage from the building across the street piled up outside grocery store. (Avi Kaner)*

 

A garbage war is brewing between a West End grocer and a Dermont-owned luxury tower that the store owner claims is piling up massive amounts of trash bags in front of his business for more than 24 hours at a clip.

The New York Post first reported that Avi Kaner, owner of the Morton Williams supermarket at West End Avenue and 60th Street, has been complaining to reps from 21 West End Avenue, a 48-story skyscraper across the street, that his business is suffering because of the waist-high, half-block long bags of detritus the condo is leaving for Sanitation pick-up in front of his store three times a week.

“They literally roll the garbage out from across the street and dump it in front of our store,” Kaner told The Real Deal.

The store’s manager, Danny Cowan, said the problem has persisted since it opened two-and-a-half years and has some customers confused about whose garbage it is.

“Customers think it’s our garbage and wonder why we leave it there,” he said. “Sometimes they throw out mattresses or an old chair and they say ‘It looks like a junkyard out there.’”

On Saturday, Cowan said garbage bags that were plopped down around 3 pm on Friday were finally picked up in the early morning hours, but recycling bags were still reaching for the sky.

“They are up to my neck,” he said. 

Because the supermarket sits on a street owned by Dermont, the landlord has the right to agree upon a garbage pick-up area with the city’s Department of Sanitation — in this case away from the entrance to a building where tenants pay rents advertised between $5,200 and $10,000 a month, according to the Post.

“It’s a private street and they can put the garbage wherever on the street they want, subject to DSNY approval,” said Jay Itkowitz, an attorney for Dermot Co, the real estate firm that owns 21 West End told the paper. “Obviously, my client has not put an application in [to DSNY] to put the waste material in front of their own building.”

Emails provided to The Real Deal between Kaner and 21 West End Avenue general manager Charlie Albor and Dermont vice president of property operations Sara Getlin show promises by condo management to refrain from taking the garbage out until 3 pm at the earliest and to move the garbage to an adjacent corner.

But that doesn’t help Kaner, who says the refuse would then be near a second entrance to the store.

[NY Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Tags
    DermontgarbageNYC Luxury Marketwest end

