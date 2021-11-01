Open Menu

Microsoft snags 150K sf for Manhattan offices

Tech giant leasing half of Bromley Companies’ 122 Fifth Avenue

New York /
Nov.November 01, 2021 02:11 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Microsoft snags 150k sf for Manhattan offices

122 Fifth Avenue in NYC and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Google Maps, Getty)

Microsoft is the latest tech giant to snap up space in Manhattan’s office market, leasing half of Bromley Companies’ 122 Fifth Avenue.

The company signed on for 150,000 square feet at the Flatiron building, half of its total 300,000 square feet, Bloomberg reports. Asking rents were not revealed for the development, which is under renovation, and it’s currently unclear when Microsoft would move in.

JLL represented Microsoft in the transaction, while Newmark represented the landlord, according to Bloomberg.

The tech firm is betting on the New York City office market despite its own unclear plan to bring employees back to in-person work. In September, Microsoft abandoned its plan to fully reopen its offices on Oct. 4 and hasn’t yet set a new target date for an in-person return.

But the city’s office market appears to be poised to heat up on the heels of

The market value of office buildings in the city dropped by $28.6 billion — 16.6 percent — during the last fiscal year, per a report from the state comptroller. However, the office market has seen promising signs in recent months, like Google’s $2.1 billion buy of St. John’s Terminal in September.

The purchase marked the priciest for an office property since the onset of the pandemic and sparked optimistic reactions about how the market, and city at large, will recover from its struggles during the pandemic.

“This purchase is a further signal to those smaller tech companies that the large tech companies are doubling down on office space,” Savallis’ Zev Holzman told The Real Deal of Google’s multi-billion dollar buy. “And I think that is a very positive message for the market overall.”

New York City is not the only region where Microsoft is pushing for more office space, seemingly ebbing against a shaky market. The tech giant recently leased nearly 50,000 square feet for its regional headquarters at an office tower being developed in Miami’s Brickell Financial District.

Read more

[Bloomberg] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateFlatironflatiron districtOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
     Samanea New York at 1504 Old Country Road in Westbury (Facebook, Google Maps)
    Long Island mall vacancy rates range from 35% to 5% in mixed pandemic recovery
    Long Island mall vacancy rates range from 35% to 5% in mixed pandemic recovery
    Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, NYU President Andrew Hamilton and 11 West 42nd Street in NYC (Getty, CBRE)
    NYU renews at Tishman Speyer’s 11 West 42nd Street
    NYU renews at Tishman Speyer’s 11 West 42nd Street
    Regional banks starting to show uptick in loans, but want more borrowers (iStock)
    Verizon to move to Essex Crossing in potential campus play
    Verizon to move to Essex Crossing in potential campus play
    Shoppers to doctors: Shuttered Sears to house Stony Brook medical center
    Shoppers to doctors: Shuttered Sears to house Stony Brook medical center
    Shoppers to doctors: Shuttered Sears to house Stony Brook medical center
    590 Fifth Avenue and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (SL Green)
    SL Green sells 590 Fifth Avenue for $103M
    SL Green sells 590 Fifth Avenue for $103M
    From left: Gaia Real Estate CEO Danny Fishman with 50-58 East Third Street and A&E’s James Patchett, 400 East 57th Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps, A&E)
    Multifamily rebound rules NYC investment sales market
    Multifamily rebound rules NYC investment sales market
    225-227 Grand Street in Williamsburg with Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein of Heritage Equity Partners (Google Maps, Heritage)
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    All Year loses stake in troubled Williamsburg property
    Daniel Boulud and the Beekman Hotel (Getty, GKV Architects)
    Daniel Boulud replacing iconic Augustine with new French bistro
    Daniel Boulud replacing iconic Augustine with new French bistro
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.