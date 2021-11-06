Can’t “Give It Away”: George Strait cuts listing price

Country music superstar George Strait can’t seem to find a buyer for San Antonio mansion

Strait slashed the price of his home in the exclusive Dominion neighborhood a second time, to $6.9 million, News 4 San Antonio reported. It had been reduced in January to $7.5 million. He first listed the 12.2-acre property in 2017 for $10 million.

There’s plenty on offer for whoever decides to take the mansion off the King of Country’s hands. The home has four bedrooms, six full baths and two partial baths. The 7,925-square-foot home includes 14 hand-sculpted fireplaces, meaning it’s hard to avoid spotting one everywhere.

Amenities include an exercise room with a sauna and a casita with a “completely self-contained living experience,” as described in the Phyllis Browning listing. There’s also an infinity edge pool that provides views of the city’s downtown area.

News 4 said the home has been in the Strait family since the mid-1990s. It’s had upgrades to its roof and windows in the past year.

Strait’s listing agent is Tamara Strait, his daughter-in-law. None of her listings have reached $400,000, according to her profile sales. Selling her father-in-law’s mansion would still more than double her previous sales record of about $2.7 million.

Strait will be hoping he can “Check Yes or No” on a contract soon.

[News 4 San Antonio] — Holden Walter-Warner