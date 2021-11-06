Open Menu

“Serenity now:” Jerry Stiller’s former UWS home in contract

Last asking price for Riverside Drive place was $5M

Nov.November 06, 2021 03:30 PM
TRD Staff
Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara and 118 Riverside Drive in Upper West Side NYC (Elliman, Getty)

Festivus may be coming early for the buyer of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara’s former Upper West Side co-op.

The 118 Riverside Drive where the husband-and-wife comedy team raised son Ben and daughter Amy is in contract, the New York Post reported. While the final sales price won’t be determined until closing, the most recent asking price was $5 million.

The home is set to be featured in a documentary that Ben Stiller is making about his late mother and father, according to the Post. He remembers a Thanksgiving there with Rodney Dangerfield and visitors who included William Hurt and Francis Ford Coppola, the New York Times reported.

“Living in the building was like a community of its own,” Ben Stiller told the Times. Jerry Stiller played George Costanza’s father on “Seinfeld,” portraying a character eager to resurrect the Festivus holiday to replace the over-commercialized Christmas.

The fifth-floor apartment hit the open market this summer, for the first time since the couple bought it in 1968. In the early 1980s, the couple acquired the apartment next door, combining them into one space.

The 3,700-square-foot home features five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, two kitchens and a staff quarters. Some pre-war details remain, such as high ceilings, oversized windows with original casings and oak floors.

According to the Post, Ben Stiller went on to live in the same building during his marriage to Chrstine Taylor. The couple bought a duplex in the building for $10 million in 2008. Five years later, they sold the duplex for slightly less than $9 million.

The listing for the Jerry Stiller-Anne Meara home was held by Bruce Ehrmann and Andrew Anderson of Douglas Elliman.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




