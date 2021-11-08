Open Menu

Nextdoor to debut on stock market in SPAC deal

Social networking app making public debut backed by Khosla Ventures

National /
Nov.November 08, 2021 10:23 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar (Getty)

Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar (Getty)

Nextdoor’s stock-market debut has arrived, as the company is set to begin trading under the ticker KIND on Monday.

The local social networking app for neighborhoods recently announced its plans to go public through a special acquisition company backed by Khosla Ventures. The company made its stock market debut on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Khosla Ventures has valued Nextdoor at $4.3 billion, according to the Journal. The companies’ merger was expected to create almost $674 million in gross proceeds, including $270 million in private investments.

In October 2020, the proptech firm was targeting a valuation between $4 billion and $5 billion as it was evaluating going public.

Nextdoor makes money through ads and sponsored content, seeing remarkable growth during the pandemic. The company says it made $123 million in sales last year and is projected 47 percent year-over-year growth this year, followed by 40 percent in 2022. Nevertheless, the company is still in the red and is expected to lose $101 million in 2021.

The hyper-local platform includes news feeds and digital marketplaces. More people turned to the app amid the pandemic, as seen by the number of users that grew from 48 million in 2019 to 58 million in 2020. By the middle of this year, the app was up to 63 million users, the Journal reports.

“More people came to the platform during the middle of an emergency, but they came and they stuck around,” said Sarah Friar, Nextdoor’s CEO.

The company claims to be in one of every three American households, active in upwards of 280,000 neighborhoods across the globe.

SPAC deals offer an alternative to a traditional IPO. The companies have been the subject of mounting interest from major real estate players in the last year, notching Tishman Speyer, RXR Realty and Silverstein Properties’ Tal Kerret as new entrants with their own blank-check firms.

Smartlock maker Latch, buying platform Offerpad and transaction startup Doma are among the proptech firms to go public on the SPAC market in recent months.

Read more

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ProptechSPACsTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Google's newest New York City acquisition on the West Side of Manhattan. (Cookfox Architects)
    Big Tech’s appetite for real estate continues to grow
    Big Tech’s appetite for real estate continues to grow
    Airbnb's Brian Chesky (Getty)
    Airbnb’s revenue, profit soar as “work from anywhere” deepens
    Airbnb’s revenue, profit soar as “work from anywhere” deepens
    Doorsey co-founders Jordan Allen, Nick McLain, Matt Melville
    Homebuying platform Doorsey launches, promising bid transparency
    Homebuying platform Doorsey launches, promising bid transparency
    Illustration of Zillow's Rich Barton (Photo illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    iBuying? No, iSelling as investors dump Zillow shares
    iBuying? No, iSelling as investors dump Zillow shares
    Cover co-founders Alexis Rivas and Jemuel Joseph
    Startup Cover hauls in $60M to build homes in backyards
    Startup Cover hauls in $60M to build homes in backyards
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.