The childhood home of English music legend George Harrison is headed for the auction block.

Harrison moved to the Liverpool home with his family in 1949, at the age of six, and lived there until 1962, according to the New York Post. The Beatles and their precursor, the Quarrymen, regularly rehearsed at the home in the late 1950s.

The three-bedroom townhouse in suburban Speke, at 25 Upton Green, isn’t far from Liverpool’s airport — named for John Lennon, Harrison’s bandmate.

The modest two-story home underwent renovations since the Harrison family left, but a few relics dating from their time at the property remain, including some original doors, the bath, sink and some décor.

Omega Auctions is handling the sale, slated for Nov. 30. The auction house estimates the property could sell for between 160,000 and 200,000 pounds, the equivalent of as much as $267,000.

“Whether you want to live here yourself or be able to share the space with fellow fans this represents an excellent investment opportunity,” the listing reads. The current owner bought it in 2014 for an undisclosed sum.

A connection to an iconic band such as the Beatles can be a selling point for any property. Last year, a Palm Beach mansion briefly owned by Lennon and Yoko Ono before his murder hit the market for $47.5 million.

Harrison and the rest of the Beatles later moved to London, where he was known to hang out at the historic home of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and the Monty Python crew. Wood sold that home to Who guitarist Pete Townshend, who himself sold it earlier this year for $20.7 million.