Peloton CEO John Foley lists East Hampton home for $4.5M

Fitness co-founder bought the home from Billy Macklowe in 2016

Nov.November 16, 2021 11:45 AM
TRD Staff
12 Koala Lane, East Hampton, and Peloton CEO John Foley (Zillow, LinkedIn)

John Foley, a co-founder and the CEO of Peloton, is looking to sell his East Hampton home.

The high-end exercise company co-founder and his wife Jill listed the home at 12 Koala Lane for $4.5 million, according to the New York Post. The couple bought it in 2016 from Billy Macklowe, a developer and son of Macklowe Properties founder Harry Macklowe.

The sylvan property totals about 2.2 acres. The roughly 6,500-square-foot home sits at the end of a motor court and has a small yard, but is otherwise surrounded by woods, which is why it is priced so much lower than similar places near the water.

The home has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, including a main suite with a balcony overlooking the backyard.

Interior highlights include a large butler’s pantry with a 1,500-bottle wine refrigerator, a home theater, a gym, and a den with custom bookshelves.

The rear of the home opens to a patio area and features a swimming pool area and a half-size basketball court.

Read more

Harry and other Macklowe family members call or have called East Hampton home. Harry Macklowe bought a home on Georgica Pond in 2017 for $10.4 million and has owned other properties in the town.

Billy Macklowe’s uncle Lloyd Macklowe listed his home with wife Barbara last month for $60 million. The Wall Street Journal reported the art power couple were trading their home on West End Avenue to downsize.

Like its neighboring South Fork communities, East Hampton has seen a slew of high dollar-figure deals this year, thanks in part to low supply and a post-pandemic rush.

Calvin Klein sold a sprawling oceanfront estate for $85 million in July and in September, a 6,100-square-foot home on Further Lane sold above its $52.5 million ask.

Martha Stewart got nearly double her asking price when she sold her Lily Pond Lane home to media exec Kenneth Lerer and designer Katherine Sailer for $16.5 million in August.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch 




    East Hampton, long island, Luxury Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, suffolk county, The Hamptons

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.