U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein found a buyer for her waterfront compound in Lake Tahoe after slashing her asking price by $10 million.

The compound went under contract in early November, three weeks after the price was cut to $36 million from $41 million, according to the New York Post. Feinstein and her husband Richard Blum, head of Blum Capital, listed the property last fall at $46 million, then dropped the price again in June.

The almost five acre property at 9115 State Highway 89 in South Lake Tahoe spans three parcels and is anchored by a large main mansion built in 1997. The manse and two guest houses total about 10,000 square feet of living space with 11 bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The home is a rustic lodge style and includes two fireplaces, a game room and a two-car garage.

The rear opens to a wide deck and a walkway that winds down the hillside to what may be the property’ biggest selling point — its 278-foot long sandy beach and a 172-foot-long pier on Lake Tahoe. The pier includes a boat lift and four buoysl.

A guesthouse dubbed the “Rubicon Pavilion” also sits off the rear pathway. It was built in 2015 and includes floor-to-ceiling glass windows and a stone patio with a fire pit overlooking the lake.

Property records listed by Zillow show the property last sold in 2007 for $9.7 million, although that may be the price for just one or two of the three parcels.

Feinstein is the nation’s oldest serving senator and will be the longest-serving Democratic senator upon the retirement of Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy in 2023.

She and Blum also own a home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, home to some of the city’s priciest real estate.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch