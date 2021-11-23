Open Menu

Now streaming: TRD’s podcast Deconstruct on what’s next for Surfside

New episode digs into bidder Damac Properties’ planned redevelopment of the condo collapse site

Miami /
Nov.November 23, 2021 08:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
TRD’s South Florida team has chronicled the aftermath of the tragic Surfside condo collapse in South Florida for months.

This week, as debates continue over the future of the site and how best to honor victims and compensate their families, our podcast shines a light on the stalking horse bidder for the property, Dubai-based developer Damac Properties.

On part two of a three-part series that digs into the collapse and what it means for real estate, TRD’s Suzannah Cavanaugh speaks with South Florida reporter Lidia Dinkova about who exactly Damac is and why the firm is bidding $120 million for a site that most local developers won’t touch. Who supports Damac’s proposal? Who is against it? Listen to find out.

Dinkova also talks to a survivor of the collapse, Steve Rosenthal, as well as Martin and Pablo Langesfeld, the family of Nicole Langesfeld and her husband, Luis Sadovnic, who lost their lives when the building fell in June.

Deconstruct is streaming on Apple, Spotify and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Next week, we’ll be looking at the unfolding fiasco at Zillow and what it means for the future of iBuying.




