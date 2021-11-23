Open Menu

Proptech fundraising hits $9.5B record

Venture capitalists and investors surpassed 2019’s $9B high

National /
Nov.November 23, 2021 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

Turkeys haven’t yet hit ovens, but this year’s investments in the proptech sector have already broken the industry’s record.

The sector received $9.5 billion from investors and venture capital as of mid-November, according to CB Insights data reported by the Wall Street Journal. That figure breaks the record previously set two years ago, when $9 billion was raised in 2019.

The record fundraising also marks a rebound from 2020, when the pandemic forced some landlords to turn away from proptech desires for cost-cutting needs. Only $8.1 billion was raised last year, an 11 percent decline from 2019, according to CB Insights.

There are multiple factors bringing proptech investors back to the table. Technology is an increasingly attractive asset for landlords and tenants looking to provide efficiency and security for office occupants returning from the pandemic. Proptech investors can see high returns on low interest rates and commercial real estate sales are through the roof as owners plot a post-pandemic future.

Proptech fundraising rounds are seemingly everywhere.

Read more

Commercial real estate data crowdsourcer CompStak said earlier this month it raised $50 million in a recent fundraising round. The firm previously raised about $14 million in a Series B round in 2019. Its Series C fundraising, led by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, will help scale product and marketing teams, as well as roll out new products.

In August, Divvy Homes raised $200 million in equity financing, bringing the company’s valuation up to $2 billion. The startup helps renters become homeowners by buying homes and charging rent while allowing customers to save towards buying the homes themselves.

Beyond fundraising, Proptech M&A is also having a banner year. As of the end of August, there had been transactions totaling more than $18 billion in 2021, setting the sector up to easily surpass the $21.9 billion of M&A transactions in 2020.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateProptechTechnologyventure capital

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Here’s every new Amazon site in 2021
    Here’s every new Amazon site in 2021
    Here’s every new Amazon site in 2021
    312 West 43rd Street, National Real Estate Advisors CEO Jeffrey Kanne and Taconic Partners' Paul Pariser and Charles Bendit (Google Maps, National Real Estate Advisors, Taconic Partners)
    Taconic JV lands $204M loan for Hell’s Kitchen luxury rental
    Taconic JV lands $204M loan for Hell’s Kitchen luxury rental
    Travis Soukup and Yongxing Deng with Fifth Wall's Brendan Wallace (Aloft/Zack Phillips, Jeff Newton, iStock)
    Appraisal startup Aloft closes $20M Series A led by Fifth Wall
    Appraisal startup Aloft closes $20M Series A led by Fifth Wall
    City Council advances protections for lease-breakers
    City Council advances protections for lease-breakers
    City Council advances protections for lease-breakers
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (Getty)
    Insatiable: Amazon has more than doubled its space during pandemic
    Insatiable: Amazon has more than doubled its space during pandemic
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.