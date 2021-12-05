Tiny homes are getting bigger.

Nestron, a prefabricated home builder based in Singapore, unveiled Cube Two X, its newest, priciest and biggest model, Insider reported. It’s 377 square feet and starts at $98,000.

Cubex Two X is about twice the price of its Cube Two predecessor, which measures about 280 square feet, although Nestron does make 360-square-feet premium models under its Legend series.

The new model is roughly the same size as units made by rival Boxabl, which got some big press this year when SpaceX founder Elon Musk started living “primarily” out of one of its prefabricated units at a SpaceX property in Boca Chica, Texas. The two companies say their homes can be delivered and set up in a day.

The Cube Two X comes in a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom configuration. They each include living rooms, kitchens, dining areas and bathrooms. There’s also a sofa bed in each.

The sleek futuristic design has large windows in the bedroom and in the living room. Furnishings are made of compressed wood and stainless steel.

The kitchen in the one-bedroom is meant to accommodate a double-door refrigerator and a washing machine. Customers can also add solar power systems and composting toilets.

The company said that 70 percent of its clients are in the U.S. and that it plans to launch its own distribution operation in the country. For now, Nestron says it can deliver homes within 30 to 45 days.

In the U.S., prefabricated construction methods have generally been used more for modular projects — larger developments such as apartment buildings assembled from prefabricated individual units.

Modular builder Plant Prefab recently scored $30 million in a Series B funding round to expand its multifamily and single-family operations. Warren Buffet is also getting in on the prefab business.