Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has brought his winning ways to New York real estate.

Property records show Hamilton last month sold his penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street for $49.5 million, hitting the unit’s asking price.

The identity of the buyer is unclear, as property records list a shell company registered in Seattle.

The home was the most expensive to go into contract in Manhattan during October’s penultimate week. The six-bedroom condo includes a 3,246-square-foot terrace and its own elevator across three levels. Hamilton bought the unit from developer Nathan Berman in 2017 for slightly under $44 million.

Hamilton has tried to unload his unit in the star-studded building before. In 2019, the nearly 8,900-square-foot penthouse was listed for $57 million.

Hamilton appears to have had a much easier time parting with the penthouse this time, as the listing says the home was only on the market for 28 days before going into contract; Nick Gavin of Compass had the listing.

Gavin did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the buyer or sale.

The eight-story, 53-unit building has plenty of perks for its residents. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna, steam room, playroom and roof deck. The penthouse’s new owner will take on $18,360 in monthly common charges, per the listing.

Although Hamilton is leaving 443 Greenwich in his rear-view mirror, he isn’t going far. The driver in 2019 locked up a $40.7 million penthouse at Related Companies’ 70 Vestry Street. The 6,500-square-foot residence includes 3,000 square feet of outdoor space.

MetroLoft Management’s 443 Greenwich counts a slew of celebrities as current and past tenants, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake and Harry Styles.