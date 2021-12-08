Open Menu

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton trades Tribeca penthouse for $50M

Buyer of 443 Greenwich unit masked behind Seattle LLC

Dec.December 08, 2021 01:00 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Orion Jones
Lewis Hamilton and 443 Greenwich Street (Getty, 443 Greenwich)

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has brought his winning ways to New York real estate.

Property records show Hamilton last month sold his penthouse at 443 Greenwich Street for $49.5 million, hitting the unit’s asking price.

The identity of the buyer is unclear, as property records list a shell company registered in Seattle.

The home was the most expensive to go into contract in Manhattan during October’s penultimate week. The six-bedroom condo includes a 3,246-square-foot terrace and its own elevator across three levels. Hamilton bought the unit from developer Nathan Berman in 2017 for slightly under $44 million.

Hamilton has tried to unload his unit in the star-studded building before. In 2019, the nearly 8,900-square-foot penthouse was listed for $57 million.

Hamilton appears to have had a much easier time parting with the penthouse this time, as the listing says the home was only on the market for 28 days before going into contract; Nick Gavin of Compass had the listing.

Gavin did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the buyer or sale.

The eight-story, 53-unit building has plenty of perks for its residents. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna, steam room, playroom and roof deck. The penthouse’s new owner will take on $18,360 in monthly common charges, per the listing.

Although Hamilton is leaving 443 Greenwich in his rear-view mirror, he isn’t going far. The driver in 2019 locked up a $40.7 million penthouse at Related Companies’ 70 Vestry Street. The 6,500-square-foot residence includes 3,000 square feet of outdoor space.

MetroLoft Management’s 443 Greenwich counts a slew of celebrities as current and past tenants, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lawrence, Justin Timberlake and Harry Styles.




