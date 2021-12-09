Open Menu

What CBS, “Salt Bae” and others pay at Black Rock

Harbor Group International recently bought the Midtown office tower for $760 million

New York Insights /
Dec.December 09, 2021 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
What CBS, “Salt Bae” and others pay at Black Rock

Black Rock building at 51 West 52nd Street with Martin Lipton, Herbert Wachtell and Salt bae (Google Maps, Law.com, Getty)

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

Harbor Group International’s $760 million purchase of Black Rock, the Midtown office tower known for its dark granite exterior and as the former longtime headquarters of CBS, is a bet on the recovery of the area’s office market.

After purchasing the building at 51 West 52nd Street with $378 million in equity and a $420 million CMBS loan, Harbor Group plans to renovate its soon-to-be vacant space and charge premium rents thereafter. Meanwhile, three-quarters of white-collar workers in Midtown have yet to return to the office full time.

While the office market remains uncertain, rents at the 38-story tower produce an annual net cash flow of approximately $33.8 million, according to ratings agency DBRS Morningstar — and there is room for them to rise.

Asking rents in the Plaza District submarket of Midtown, which includes Black Rock, were about $100 per-square-foot in the second quarter of 2021. Average asking rents at the tower, meanwhile, are $76.45, according to DBRS Morningstar. Documents associated with the CMBS loan provide an inside look at the property’s finances.

The building is currently 96.4 percent occupied, with all leases set to expire during the term of the 10-year, interest-only loan package worth a potential $558 million. The loans include $138 million in potential mezzanine loan proceeds from Brookfield Real Estate Finance.

CBS remains the largest tenant in the building, despite relocating its headquarters to 1515 Broadway after its merger with Viacom in 2019. Other notable tenants include powerhouse law firms Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Orrick, Herrington, & Sutcliffe. Turkish chef and Instagram darling "Salt Bae" operates his Nusr-Et steakhouse at the building.

Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen designed the tower, built in 1963, as well as Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. CBS’ sale of the building is the first time it has transacted.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    cmbsmidtown office marketOffice LeasingTRD Insights

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Blackstone’s Stephen A. Schwarzman and Jonathan Gray (Getty)
    These are the 10 largest real estate fundraisers of the last 5 years
    These are the 10 largest real estate fundraisers of the last 5 years
    Bloomberg nabs 191K sf expansion with SL Green
    Bloomberg nabs 191K sf expansion with SL Green
    Bloomberg nabs 191K sf expansion with SL Green
    Data show office workers home for holidays — just like every day
    Data show office workers home for holidays — just like every day
    Data show office workers home for holidays — just like every day
    KPF's A. Eugene Kohn and 11 West 42nd Street (Google Maps, KPF)
    KPF expands at Tishman Speyer building after sweetener
    KPF expands at Tishman Speyer building after sweetener
    Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, Turner Construction CEO Peter Davoren and The Spiral at 66 Hudson Boulevard (Getty, Turner Construction, Tishman Speyer)
    Build it and we will come: Turner Construction moves HQ to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Build it and we will come: Turner Construction moves HQ to Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    From left: Robert Mercer with 48-05 Metropolitan Avenue and Gary Barnett with 17 West 60th Street (Getty, Google Maps, Bulado General Contractors Corp)
    $730M loan bundle funds slew of NYC projects
    $730M loan bundle funds slew of NYC projects
    Workers at 750 Third Avenue will soon be able to get medical check-ups at the office. (Google)
    Landlords’ next amenity: Office building health care
    Landlords’ next amenity: Office building health care
    Cerberus nabs $616M CMBS loan on FirstKey single-family rentals
    Cerberus nabs $616M CMBS loan on FirstKey single-family rentals
    Cerberus nabs $616M CMBS loan on FirstKey single-family rentals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.