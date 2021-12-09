Open Menu

Suffolk County sets aside $140K for paired testing of brokerages

Contract comes two years after explosive investigation showed evidence of discrimination

New York /
Dec.December 10, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

Suffolk County is making a modest effort to assess the extent of housing discrimination in the area — modest being the operative word.

The county legislature approved a $141,000 contract with nonprofit Long Island Housing Services to test whether real estate agents and mortgage lenders in the county of nearly 1.5 million people are complying with fair housing laws, which bar discrimination based on race and source of income, among other factors, Newsday reported.

The nonprofit will use paired testing, in which investigators pose as prospective tenants or homebuyers with identical qualifications but different characteristics, such as race or ethnicity. Investigators then compare the treatment each fictitious persona received.

Read more

According to Newsday, results from the testing can be used as evidence for future prosecutions based on violations of fair housing laws.

Long Island Housing Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but executive director Ian Wilder told Newsday that the contract “shows a commitment of the county to put teeth into the human rights law.”

Long Island’s real estate industry came under scrutiny in 2019 after Newsday published a three-year investigation that revealed evidence of widespread discrimination by agents in the area. Newsday found that Black testers received unequal treatment 49 percent of the time, Latinos 39 percent of the time and Asians 19 percent of the time.

Government-sanctioned fair housing testing will be new to Suffolk County. A county task force revealed in July that the county doesn’t run tests, the publication reported. Other changes include increased education on fair housing laws for both agents and homebuyers, Deputy County Executive Vanessa Baird-Streeter told Newsday, as well as more housing discrimination investigators procured by the Human Rights Commission.

Earlier this year, the Department of State sought to deny license renewals to three brokers based on allegations made in Newsday’s investigation. Those agents appealed the denials. Altogether, the department filed cases against 23 agents identified in the probe, though some have fended off the allegations and returned to work.

Statewide measures are also being taken to combat housing discrimination in light of Newsday’s investigation. In February, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had the state set aside $250,000 for an undercover testing initiative to be carried out by local nonprofits across New York, which has 20.4 million residents.

[Newsday] — Holden Walter-Warner

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
housing discriminationHousing Marketlong islandResidential Real Estatesuffolk county

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg
Better.com CEO “taking time off” after layoff saga
Better.com CEO “taking time off” after layoff saga
American cities are short by 1.35 million homes, Zillow study shows
American cities are short by 1.35 million homes, Zillow study shows
American cities are short by 1.35 million homes, Zillow study shows
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock)
City Council poised to ban tenant background checks
City Council poised to ban tenant background checks
Long Island MacArthur Airport with JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich and Vice Chairman Derek Trulson (JLL, Wikipedia)
Ronkonkoma’s $2.3B redevelopment takes next step
Ronkonkoma’s $2.3B redevelopment takes next step
Be not afraid: A NY transplant goes house-hunting in Texas
Be not afraid: A NY transplant goes house-hunting in Texas
Be not afraid: A NY transplant goes house-hunting in Texas
Lewis Hamilton and 443 Greenwich Street (Getty, 443 Greenwich)
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton trades Tribeca penthouse for $50M
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton trades Tribeca penthouse for $50M
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Better.com, iStock)
Better.com CEO apologizes for botching layoffs, anonymously leaking video
Better.com CEO apologizes for botching layoffs, anonymously leaking video
Zillow: iBuyers Account for Record 1.9% of Home Sales in Q3
iBuyers reached record housing market share, sales volume
iBuyers reached record housing market share, sales volume
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.