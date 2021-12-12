Open Menu

Check out the royal family’s property portfolio

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles own billions of dollars worth of … castles

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 12, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. (Getty)

There’s property rich, and then there’s Royal Property Rich.

The Wall Street Journal has put together a guide to chunks of the billion-dollar property portfolio of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, shining a light on their extensive real-estate holdings that include country houses, townhouses, cottages, farmhouses, city apartments and, of course, castles.

At the top of the list of eye candy is the building most familiar to Americans: Buckingham Palace, the queen’s official London residence which has been in the family since King George II, 12 years before a certain tea party, purchased it in 1761 for a little less than $28,000. That’s more than a few pence over $6 million in today’s dollars. It turned out to be a pretty savvy move on his part, as it is now estimated to be worth about $1.3 billion.

Citadels in the family include Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, where the princess hid out during World War II bombing raids on London; the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, is practically a studio apartment, with just over 87,000 square feet of space and 289 rooms; Balmoral Castle and Estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, a favorite late-summer, early fall hideaway for the royals; and Sandringham Estate, the birthplace of Princess Diana, whose parents rented the Park House there.

And there’s plenty of stuff on the other side of the moat.

Prince Charles purchased an 18th-century farmhouse on 192 acres in Carmarthenshire, Wales in 2007 for $1.59 million. It’s now valued at about $3.6 million.

Then there’s the restored three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage the prince owns in the village of Viscri in Romania, and, about two hours away, the five-bedroom, five-bath home with a guest cottage in Zalánpatak. The value of those properties, the newspaper says, is unknown.

Finally, there’s the big moneymaker: Prince Charle’s Duchy of Cornwall in (naturally) Cornwall, England, where revenue from the 130,125 acres of farmland, forest, coastline, and residential and commercial properties ensures Chuck’s pockets never runs out of cash.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    castlesCelebrity Real Estateproperty values

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    He scored: Emmitt Smith sells Texas home for full $2.2 million asking price
    He scored: Emmitt Smith sells Texas home for full $2.2 million asking price
    He scored: Emmitt Smith sells Texas home for full $2.2 million asking price
    Lewis Hamilton and 443 Greenwich Street (Getty, 443 Greenwich)
    Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton trades Tribeca penthouse for $50M
    Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton trades Tribeca penthouse for $50M
    Mustang, Texas is now owned by billionaire Mark Cuban. (J Elmer Turner Realtors, Inc.)
    Mark Cuban buys a Mustang (well, a town called Mustang) in Texas
    Mark Cuban buys a Mustang (well, a town called Mustang) in Texas
    Former Boston Celtic Kemba Walker sells Boston mansion in off-market deal
    Former Boston Celtic Kemba Walker sells Boston mansion in off-market deal
    Former Boston Celtic Kemba Walker sells Boston mansion in off-market deal
    Vanilla Ice and Mark Alfieri
    Vanilla Ice is back with a new home makeover show
    Vanilla Ice is back with a new home makeover show
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.