Open Menu

He scored: Emmitt Smith sells Texas home for full $2.2 million asking price

Smith closed deal for the home after three months on the market

New York Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 12, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

NFL Hall-of-Famer Emmitt Smith in front of his recently sold one-acre estate at 15001 Winnwood in Addison, TX (Getty Images, Redfin)

Talk about beating the spread.

Former Cowboys star Emmitt Smith sold his 11,000-square-foot home outside Dallas for the full asking price of $2.2 million after just three months on the market, the Dallas Morning News reported. The buyer, local developer Michael Holigan, got a nice perk: Dinner out Smith.

Smith built the home in 1995, at the height of his career. The front door opens to a double-height foyer with black marble floors and a curving wood staircase. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a game room with custom NFL carpeting and a home theater. The main suite includes a steam room, Jacuzzi bath and three closets.

The dining room can seat 22 people, and the back yard includes a pool and spa. The garage has room for four cars. Arthur Greenstein with Douglas Elliman had the listing.

The home is in Addison, about 14 miles from downtown Dallas and 20 miles from AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys play home games.

The football hall-of-famer is regarded as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, if not the greatest ever. Almost two decades after retiring, Smith still holds records for career rushing yards, career rushing touchdowns and career rushing attempts. He won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, in 1993, 1994 and 1996.

After retiring he became a real estate investor and in more recent years has branched out into real estate services. In 2018, he formed Newmark’s E Smith Advisors, which focuses on brokerage, development and construction services, according to the Dallas Morning News.

His latest big project was a pitch to redevelop a mall in Norfolk, Virginia.

[Dallas Morning News] — Dennis Lynch




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateDallasTexas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    (Getty)
    Investigation: Texas religious leaders live property tax free — in mansions
    Investigation: Texas religious leaders live property tax free — in mansions
    Lewis Hamilton and 443 Greenwich Street (Getty, 443 Greenwich)
    Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton trades Tribeca penthouse for $50M
    Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton trades Tribeca penthouse for $50M
    Mustang, Texas is now owned by billionaire Mark Cuban. (J Elmer Turner Realtors, Inc.)
    Mark Cuban buys a Mustang (well, a town called Mustang) in Texas
    Mark Cuban buys a Mustang (well, a town called Mustang) in Texas
    Former Boston Celtic Kemba Walker sells Boston mansion in off-market deal
    Former Boston Celtic Kemba Walker sells Boston mansion in off-market deal
    Former Boston Celtic Kemba Walker sells Boston mansion in off-market deal
    Vanilla Ice and Mark Alfieri
    Vanilla Ice is back with a new home makeover show
    Vanilla Ice is back with a new home makeover show
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.