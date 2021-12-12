Talk about beating the spread.

Former Cowboys star Emmitt Smith sold his 11,000-square-foot home outside Dallas for the full asking price of $2.2 million after just three months on the market, the Dallas Morning News reported. The buyer, local developer Michael Holigan, got a nice perk: Dinner out Smith.

Smith built the home in 1995, at the height of his career. The front door opens to a double-height foyer with black marble floors and a curving wood staircase. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a game room with custom NFL carpeting and a home theater. The main suite includes a steam room, Jacuzzi bath and three closets.

The dining room can seat 22 people, and the back yard includes a pool and spa. The garage has room for four cars. Arthur Greenstein with Douglas Elliman had the listing.

The home is in Addison, about 14 miles from downtown Dallas and 20 miles from AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys play home games.

The football hall-of-famer is regarded as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history, if not the greatest ever. Almost two decades after retiring, Smith still holds records for career rushing yards, career rushing touchdowns and career rushing attempts. He won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, in 1993, 1994 and 1996.

After retiring he became a real estate investor and in more recent years has branched out into real estate services. In 2018, he formed Newmark’s E Smith Advisors, which focuses on brokerage, development and construction services, according to the Dallas Morning News.

His latest big project was a pitch to redevelop a mall in Norfolk, Virginia.