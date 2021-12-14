Winter is coming and screenwriter David Benioff and actress Amanda Peet are cashing in on the demand for luxury homes in Manhattan.

Benioff, who created the HBO hit show “Game of Thrones” with D.B. Weiss, has sold the Tribeca loft he shared with Peet for $4.65 million, property records show. The off-market deal closed a week before Thanksgiving.

The unit is on the top floor of the six-story prewar co-operative on Duane Street, which sits in the heart of Tribeca and overlooks Duane Park.

The deed lists West Hollywood resident Jason Lupatkin as the apartment’s buyer. A Los Angeles-based man of the same name is the chief investment officer of Thiel Macro, the investment firm that manages Peter Thiel’s personal capital. He could not be reached for comment.

In the sale, Benioff and Peet made almost 50 percent more than the $3.15 million they paid in 2005 for the three-bedroom apartment.

The couple’s 16 years owning the unit did not go off without a hitch.

In 2010, a burglar broke into their loft by prying open a skylight with a crowbar. The thief stole $900 worth of Peet’s jewelry and computer equipment before being caught in the act by a babysitter. DNA evidence and the babysitter’s testimony led to an out-of-work carpenter with 18 past misdemeanors, but he was acquitted by the jury who was convinced by his story that he was framed by police who wanted to solve a burglary involving a celebrity.

The apartment’s listing history on StreetEasy shows Compass broker Nick Gavin was the seller’s agent while Compass broker Rachel Glazer represented the buyer. Both declined to comment.