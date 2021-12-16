Open Menu

View, Inc. put on notice by Nasdaq months after $815M SPAC merger

SoftBank-backed smart glass startup not in compliance with exchange

National /
Dec.December 16, 2021 10:15 AM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
View CEO Rao Mulpuri (View, iStock)

View CEO Rao Mulpuri (View, iStock)

View Inc., a smart glass manufacturer and building data platform, is in danger of being taken off the Nasdaq exchange.

The threat to the SoftBank-backed startup comes only nine months after the company went public through a SPAC merger, Insider reported.

The company has failed to file quarterly 10-Q financial forms each of the last two quarters, according to Insider. Nasdaq has responded with multiple notices warning View is not in compliance with SEC regulations, making the company one of only four noncompliant with the exchange to receive multiple delinquency notices.

The second notice prompted a requirement for View to outline a plan to Nasdaq to become compliant again. The company would have up to 180 days from mid-August to enact the plan and submit revised reports, though the timing of enforcement is at Nasdaq’s discretion.

Read more

According to Insider, View filed as recently as Nov. 9 to state that the company wouldn’t meet Nasdaq’s extended deadline, citing an audit announced in August. The audit uncovered reporting inaccuracies within the company, which revised its liabilities estimate from $22 million to a range between $40 million to $58 million through March 2021. CFO Vidul Prakash resigned as a result of the probe.

View’s fall is stunning considering where the company was a year ago. In December 2020, the company announced a deal to go public via a SPAC sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, which valued the company at $1.6 billion and helped it reel in about $800 million.

The company was founded in 2007, manufacturing “dynamic” glass windows with the capability of reducing heat and glare and adjusting in response to light. The company raised nearly $1.5 billion from investors, including a $1.1 billion investment from SoftBank in November 2018.

Despite the impending threat, View still appears to be making business moves. Last week, the company announced an agreement to acquire data analytics platform WorxWell from RXR Realty. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

[Insider] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ProptechsoftbankTechnologyView

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Tishman Speyer selling Rockefeller Center Christmas tree (as an NFT)
    Tishman Speyer selling Rockefeller Center Christmas tree (as an NFT)
    Tishman Speyer selling Rockefeller Center Christmas tree (as an NFT)
    The Real Deal cleans up at 2021 NAREE Journalism Awards
    The Real Deal cleans up at 2021 NAREE Journalism Awards
    The Real Deal cleans up at 2021 NAREE Journalism Awards
    Southport Acquisition Corp. CEO Jeb Spencer (TVC Capital, iStock)
    New SPAC to target real estate startups
    New SPAC to target real estate startups
    (Getty)
    Metaverse property investors say getting in early will pay dividends
    Metaverse property investors say getting in early will pay dividends
    Jamestown president Michael Phillips (Jamestown, iStock)
    Don’t fear the metaverse, says Jamestown President Phillips
    Don’t fear the metaverse, says Jamestown President Phillips
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.