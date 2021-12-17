Open Menu

Chrome Hearts co-founder picks up West Village home for $14.5M

Designers Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark closed on renovated property this month

New York /
Dec.December 17, 2021 12:30 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chrome Hearts designers Richard Stark and Laurie Lynn Stark with the property (Getty, StreetEasy / Meris Blumstein)

Chrome Hearts designers Richard Stark and Laurie Lynn Stark with the property (Getty, StreetEasy / Meris Blumstein)

The co-founder of fashion label Chrome Hearts has picked up a shiny new object.

Luxury designer Richard Stark and his wife Laurie Lynn Stark, who also helms the high-end apparel and accessory brand, purchased a West Village home at 32 Perry Street for $14.5 million, property records show.

The roughly 4,450-square-foot property was renovated from a multi-family building into a two-unit home with a separate entrance for a garden level suite. The main home on the upper levels has a wood-burning fireplace, five bedrooms, four outdoor spaces spanning a combined 1,697 square feet. The top roof deck includes a wet bar and enclosed den, per the listing.

The sellers, shielded by a limited liability company, bought the property in 2007 for $9.1 million. The home was first listed in April asking $16.5 million before the ask dropped to $15.25 million in October and went into contract the next month. The deal closed on Dec. 1.

It’s unclear whether the Starks are intending to move in or use the property as an investment.

The couple also owns an Upper East Side townhouse on East 64th Street. The 5,000-square-foot home housed a Chrome Hearts store until it closed a decade ago and has reportedly been vacant ever since. The New York Post reported last week three people were arrested for squatting in the empty home.

Read more

Chrome Hearts made its name with jewelry, eyewear, luggage, handcrafted furnishings and home items, in addition to collaborations with celebrities and artists including The Rolling Stones, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and the late Virgil Abloh’s Off-White.

In addition to two New York City stores, the brand counts locations in Los Angeles, Malibu, Miami, Aspen, Honolulu and Las Vegas. The brand also has stores in Europe and Asia.

According to StreetEasy, the listing agent was Meris Blumstein of The Corcoran Group and Matthew Lesser of Leslie J. Garfield represented the Starks. Lesser declined to comment and Blumstein could not be immediately reached.

Requests for comment from the Starks and Chrome Hearts were not immediately answered.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    NYC Luxury MarketResidential Real EstateTownhousesWest Village

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    432 Park Avenue with Tal Alexander, Ryan Serhant and Noel Berk (Getty, Serhant, BFA for Douglas Elliman, Engel & Völkers)
    432 Park Avenue is doing just fine, thanks
    432 Park Avenue is doing just fine, thanks
    Residential construction (iStock)
    Map: Here’s where NYC added the most residential units this year
    Map: Here’s where NYC added the most residential units this year
    Second-home buyers have a new love for the Southeast
    Second-home buyers have a new love for the Southeast
    Second-home buyers have a new love for the Southeast
    Photo Illustration of Mechanicville Mayor Dennis Baker (Getty, Facebook via Baker)
    Upstate NY city to reassess all properties, alarming homeowners
    Upstate NY city to reassess all properties, alarming homeowners
    Legal Aid Society CEO Janet Sabel and Gov. Kathy Hochul (Legal Aid, Getty)
    Legal Aid Society suit asks NY to reopen rent relief portal
    Legal Aid Society suit asks NY to reopen rent relief portal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.