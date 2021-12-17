The co-founder of fashion label Chrome Hearts has picked up a shiny new object.

Luxury designer Richard Stark and his wife Laurie Lynn Stark, who also helms the high-end apparel and accessory brand, purchased a West Village home at 32 Perry Street for $14.5 million, property records show.

The roughly 4,450-square-foot property was renovated from a multi-family building into a two-unit home with a separate entrance for a garden level suite. The main home on the upper levels has a wood-burning fireplace, five bedrooms, four outdoor spaces spanning a combined 1,697 square feet. The top roof deck includes a wet bar and enclosed den, per the listing.

The sellers, shielded by a limited liability company, bought the property in 2007 for $9.1 million. The home was first listed in April asking $16.5 million before the ask dropped to $15.25 million in October and went into contract the next month. The deal closed on Dec. 1.

It’s unclear whether the Starks are intending to move in or use the property as an investment.

The couple also owns an Upper East Side townhouse on East 64th Street. The 5,000-square-foot home housed a Chrome Hearts store until it closed a decade ago and has reportedly been vacant ever since. The New York Post reported last week three people were arrested for squatting in the empty home.

Chrome Hearts made its name with jewelry, eyewear, luggage, handcrafted furnishings and home items, in addition to collaborations with celebrities and artists including The Rolling Stones, photographer Robert Mapplethorpe and the late Virgil Abloh’s Off-White.

In addition to two New York City stores, the brand counts locations in Los Angeles, Malibu, Miami, Aspen, Honolulu and Las Vegas. The brand also has stores in Europe and Asia.

According to StreetEasy, the listing agent was Meris Blumstein of The Corcoran Group and Matthew Lesser of Leslie J. Garfield represented the Starks. Lesser declined to comment and Blumstein could not be immediately reached.

Requests for comment from the Starks and Chrome Hearts were not immediately answered.