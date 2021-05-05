Laurie Stark, co-owner of designer brand Chrome Hearts, purchased a condo at Turnberry Ocean Club in Sunny Isles Beach for $6.5 million.

Stark bought unit 4204 at 18501 Collins Avenue from Beach Club Acquisition LLC, the developer, records show. She used Weirdo #1 LLC as her buying entity.

Chrome Hearts was founded by Richard Stark, Laurie’s husband, in 1989, according to its website. The designer label mainly creates silver jewelry products, eyewear and clothing. Both Laurie and Richard are designers for Chrome Hearts, which operates stores in the Miami Design District, New York, Los Angeles, Malibu, Las Vegas, Honolulu, Aspen and St. Barth, as well as in Europe and Asia.

Turnberry Ocean Club, a 54-story condo tower developed by Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development, was completed in 2020 after nearly five years of construction. The oceanfront building has 154 units ranging 2,750 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with three, four, five and six-bedroom floor plans. Amenities on six floors include a sky club with two swimming pools and two spas, a fitness floor and a dining level.

Soffer financed construction of Turnberry Ocean Club with a $259 million construction loan from Bank OZK in 2017.

Closings started in October. Among the buyers, an Argentine construction businessman bought two units for $11.9 million in December.