Open Menu

Peloton CEO is buyer of $55M East Hampton estate

John Foley upgrades from woods to waterfront

Tri-State /
Dec.December 20, 2021 08:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
442 Further Lane in East Hampton and Peloton CEO John Foley (Out East, Getty)

442 Further Lane in East Hampton and Peloton CEO John Foley (Out East, Getty)

John Foley’s customers are pedaling in place, but the Peloton CEO is on the move — trading in his woodsy East Hampton home for one on the ocean.

The stationary-bike executive, whose company’s fortunes soared when the pandemic trapped people in their residences, was the buyer of an estate at 442 Further Lane, according to the New York Post. The property went into contract several months ago and closed at $55 million, $2.5 million above its asking price. That’s a dozen times more than the $4.5 million he’s asking for his inland property.

Foley snapped the waterfront property up fairly quickly; it was on the market for less than a month. Designed by Francis Fleetwood, the 6,100-square-foot home sits on four acres and includes more than 400 feet of oceanfront with direct beach access.

442 Further Lane in East Hampton (Out East)

442 Further Lane in East Hampton (Out East)

The home comes with five bedrooms and five-plus bathrooms. The main floor includes a primary suite with his-and-hers ensuite bathrooms, a walk-in closet and a sundeck. The second floor includes more sundecks and bedrooms with ocean views.

Outside of the home is a covered seating area, a gunite pool and spa, and a detached garage.

Hedgerow Exclusive Properties brokered the deal. The seller was the estate of Alan Seligson, who was chairman of an aerospace parts manufacturer.

As Foley was closing in on the property, the Peloton co-founder and his wife Jill listed the home at 12 Koala Lane in mid-November.

Read more

The couple purchased it in 2016 from Billy Macklowe, developer and son of Macklowe Properties founder Harry Macklowe.

While the Foleys are doubling their acreage, their new home is a tad smaller than the one they are leaving. The Koala Lane property totals 2.2 acres and has a 6,500-square-foot home with a small yard surrounded by woods.

That home comes with six bedrooms and six-plus bathrooms, including a main suite with a balcony overlooking the back yard. Interior features include a large butler’s pantry with a 1,500-bottle wine refrigerator, a gym and a home theater. Exterior features include a swimming pool area and half-sized basketball court.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    East Hamptonlong islandLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estatesuffolk countyThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Fetner to finally break ground on 23-story UWS apartment building
    Fetner to finally break ground on 23-story UWS apartment building
    Fetner to finally break ground on 23-story UWS apartment building
    The floating town of Schoonschip, Amsterdam. (Apple Maps)
    In Amsterdam, embracing life on the water
    In Amsterdam, embracing life on the water
    Santa’s a great selling point for these Christmas-themed towns
    Santa’s a great selling point for these Christmas-themed towns
    Santa’s a great selling point for these Christmas-themed towns
    Kristi Noem (Getty)
    Governor’s daughter got a third chance to obtain appraisal license
    Governor’s daughter got a third chance to obtain appraisal license
    “Den of Debauchery” site in Bel-Air, once home to Sly Stone, finds buyer
    “Den of Debauchery” site in Bel-Air, once home to Sly Stone, finds buyer
    “Den of Debauchery” site in Bel-Air, once home to Sly Stone, finds buyer
    Aloha: Buyers can’t snap up Hawaii’s luxury homes fast enough
    Aloha: Buyers can’t snap up Hawaii’s luxury homes fast enough
    Aloha: Buyers can’t snap up Hawaii’s luxury homes fast enough
    Insurance payouts from deadly tornadoes could hit $5B
    Insurance payouts from deadly tornadoes could hit $5B
    Insurance payouts from deadly tornadoes could hit $5B
    Chrome Hearts designers Richard Stark and Laurie Lynn Stark with the property (Getty, StreetEasy / Meris Blumstein)
    Chrome Hearts co-founder picks up West Village home for $14.5M
    Chrome Hearts co-founder picks up West Village home for $14.5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.