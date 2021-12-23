Open Menu

Witkoff and Access Industries buy HFZ’s languishing XI condo project

Companies acquired 76 11th Avenue in foreclosure sale

New York /
Dec.December 23, 2021 04:34 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Steve Witkoff of Witkoff Group, Len Blavatnik of Access Industries and the XI (Getty, TheXI)

Steve Witkoff of Witkoff Group, Len Blavatnik of Access Industries and the XI (Getty, TheXI)

Steve Witkoff and Len Blavatnik are the new owners of the stalled XI condo project.

The real estate developers bought the twisting tower luxury development on 76 11th Avenue in a foreclosure sale on Thursday after its former owner HFZ Capital Group fell into financial ruin.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Witkoff Group and Blavatnik’s Access Industries have secured financing to resume construction of the 900,000-square-foot mixed-use towers on the High Line. The group recently acquired the mezzanine loan on the Bjarkes Ingles-designed project.

The Witkoff-Access partnership plans to begin construction on the condo, hotel and retail project early next year. The two towers are expected to rise to 26 and 36 stories. The project will have 235 condominiums, 137 hotel rooms, a spa, 85,000 square feet of leasable commercial retail space along with a public plaza. Asset management firm Monroe Capital is a partner in the venture.

“We are committed to completing this long-stalled project, which also includes a new public plaza and entrance to the iconic High Line Park,” said Steven Witkoff, Witkoff Group chairman and CEO, in a statement.

The project’s lender, a subsidiary of UK-based hedge fund The Children’s Investment Fund, had originally scheduled a UCC foreclosure sale for October on HFZ’s stake in the mixed-use development, marketing materials show.

The hedge fund provided HFZ with a $1.25 billion loan for the project in 2017, including a senior mortgage and a pair of mezzanine loans.

The XI was HFZ’s marquee project, but work stopped on the development in late 2019.

The Manhattan development firm founded by Ziel Feldman was once among New York’s most prolific condo developers, but has since been besieged by foreclosures, lawsuits, and liens. Feldman pointed the blame on the company’s demise on its former principal Nir Meir, who he alleges used HFZ’s money to pay for personal expenses. Meir’s attorneys have strongly denied these allegations.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
HFZWitkoffXI

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Here are the top five largest project plans in NYC in 2021
These were the five largest development plans filed in NYC in 2021
These were the five largest development plans filed in NYC in 2021
Former HFZ principal Nir Meir, Beny Steinmetz and the Belnord (Getty, Wikimedia)
Ex-HFZ principal Meir agreed to scrape Steinmetz’s name from Belnord chart
Ex-HFZ principal Meir agreed to scrape Steinmetz’s name from Belnord chart
The Real Deal’s Erin Hudson with Property Markets Group’s Kevin Maloney, Crescent Heights’ Russell Galbut, Kushner Companies’ Nikki Kushner Meyer and Witkoff Group’s Steve Witkoff
WATCH: National developers talk location scouting at TRD event
WATCH: National developers talk location scouting at TRD event
The Real Deal's Erin Hudson with Property Markets Group's Kevin Maloney, Crescent Heights' Russell Galbut, Kushner Companies' Nikki Kushner Meyer and Witkoff Group's Steve Witkoff
Witkoff, Kushner, PMG, Crescent Heights talk strategy at TRD’s Miami event
Witkoff, Kushner, PMG, Crescent Heights talk strategy at TRD’s Miami event
HFZ Chairman Ziel Feldman with The XI (Getty, Bjarke Ingels Group)
HFZ owes XI lender $136M: judge
HFZ owes XI lender $136M: judge
HFZ's Ziel Feldman (The XI)
HFZ set to lose stake in $2B XI condo project
HFZ set to lose stake in $2B XI condo project
Ziel Feldman and the XI. (Getty, The Xi)
Investor alleges HFZ diverted funds to save XI condo project
Investor alleges HFZ diverted funds to save XI condo project
The Woolworth Building at 233 Broadway (Getty)
What office tenants pay at Witkoff & Cammeby’s Woolworth Building
What office tenants pay at Witkoff & Cammeby’s Woolworth Building
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.