Notorious B.I.G.’s former home lived up to his nickname, selling for well above the asking price.

The Brooklyn two-bedroom where Biggie Smalls lived with his wife and her daughter before he was gunned down in LA in 1997 sold for $2 million — $300,000 above its price when it hit the market in September, according to the New York Post.

The rapper, born Christopher Wallace, bought it in 1994, the year his debut album “Ready to Die” was released.

The 1,700-square-foot unit at 159 Carlton Avenue in Clinton Hill doesn’t look much like it did when Wallace lived there. Caroline Duncan extensively renovated the property after buying it in 2011.

Duncan “knocked down all the walls” on the upper floor to create “a lofted open space,” and added a library with deep blue built-in bookshelves and walk-through closets. She also finished the basement space into a bedroom, bathroom, office and laundry room.

The unit includes a large arched window in the main living space on the ground floor, as well as a fireplace. That space also includes the kitchen and dining area.

The building is a former carriage house dating from the late 1800s and is considered historic beyond its connection to Wallace. Known as Feuchtwanger Stable, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

Wallace grew up in Clinton Hill, where his 1,000-square-foot childhood apartment was on the market as a rental as recently as 2019, asking $4,000 a month.

He’s been the subject of numerous tributes around his home borough. A mural of Wallace’s image was on the verge of destruction in 2017 before the building’s landlord relented after a public campaign to preserve it. A nearby playground nearby was renamed for him in 2017.

[NYP] — Dennis Lynch