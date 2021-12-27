The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

The perpetual battle for market share among Manhattan’s top brokerages extends across the East River to Brooklyn — where a different firm tops the rankings.

As buyers reinvigorated the city’s housing market, demand for single-family homes in Brooklyn sent prices soaring and inventory plunging.

A November study by StreetEasy that examined the number of days listings remained on the market and the ratio of sale prices to listing prices, among other factors, found that the borough contains nine of the top 10 sellers’ markets in the city.

“It’s definitely been a crazy year,” said Serhant’s Garrett Derderian, after a September market report found that the volume of Brooklyn townhouse sales had surged 42 percent from a year prior, even as listings dwindled.

The Real Deal analyzed agent-license data from the New York Department of State to determine which brokerages have the largest army of agents taking advantage of the hot market.

The data below provide a snapshot of brokerage headcounts as of Dec. 15:

Unlike in Manhattan, Corcoran, not Compass, is the king of Kings County.

The firm has 557 agents in the borough, nearly double Compass’ 282, which placed it second on the list. Corcoran’s Brooklyn Heights office, which has about 130 agents, gained a new leader in June, when sales exec Garret Lepaw returned to the brokerage from Douglas Elliman in June.

Compass lost Brooklyn-based agent Tricia Lee, a former rookie of the year at the brokerage, and two of her team members to celebrity broker Ryan Serhant’s eponymous firm in September.

“She’s the luxury face of Brooklyn,” Serhant said at the time.

Trailing Compass is Douglas Elliman, which has 236 agents in the borough. Brown Harris Stevens, Ideal Properties Group and eXp Realty round out the top six, with 168, 155 and 152 agents, respectively.