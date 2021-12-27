Open Menu

These are Brooklyn’s top 10 brokerages by agent headcount

State records indicate Corcoran reigns supreme in Kings County

New York /
Dec.December 27, 2021 07:30 AM
By Joseph Jungermann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

From left: Robert Reffkin, CEO of Compass; Pamela Liebman, CEO of Corcoran; Howard Lorber, executive chairman, Douglas Elliman (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

The perpetual battle for market share among Manhattan’s top brokerages extends across the East River to Brooklyn — where a different firm tops the rankings.

As buyers reinvigorated the city’s housing market, demand for single-family homes in Brooklyn sent prices soaring and inventory plunging.

A November study by StreetEasy that examined the number of days listings remained on the market and the ratio of sale prices to listing prices, among other factors, found that the borough contains nine of the top 10 sellers’ markets in the city.

“It’s definitely been a crazy year,” said Serhant’s Garrett Derderian, after a September market report found that the volume of Brooklyn townhouse sales had surged 42 percent from a year prior, even as listings dwindled.

The Real Deal analyzed agent-license data from the New York Department of State to determine which brokerages have the largest army of agents taking advantage of the hot market.

The data below provide a snapshot of brokerage headcounts as of Dec. 15:

Unlike in Manhattan, Corcoran, not Compass, is the king of Kings County.

The firm has 557 agents in the borough, nearly double Compass’ 282, which placed it second on the list. Corcoran’s Brooklyn Heights office, which has about 130 agents, gained a new leader in June, when sales exec Garret Lepaw returned to the brokerage from Douglas Elliman in June.

Compass lost Brooklyn-based agent Tricia Lee, a former rookie of the year at the brokerage, and two of her team members to celebrity broker Ryan Serhant’s eponymous firm in September.

“She’s the luxury face of Brooklyn,” Serhant said at the time.

Trailing Compass is Douglas Elliman, which has 236 agents in the borough. Brown Harris Stevens, Ideal Properties Group and eXp Realty round out the top six, with 168, 155 and 152 agents, respectively.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassCorcoran GroupDouglas EllimanResidential Real EstateTRD InsightsTRD Pro

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    (Getty)
    Flight to suburbs hits London, too
    Flight to suburbs hits London, too
    (Getty)
    Real Estate agents are using this technique to ignite bidding wars
    Real Estate agents are using this technique to ignite bidding wars
    Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year
    Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year
    Wackiest Airbnb listings of the year
    5 Lenox Hill homes that offer wall-to-wall luxury
    5 Lenox Hill homes that offer wall-to-wall luxury
    5 Lenox Hill homes that offer wall-to-wall luxury
    The Cortland, 200 East 83rd Street and The Bellemont
    The 10 priciest Manhattan condo filings of 2021
    The 10 priciest Manhattan condo filings of 2021
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.