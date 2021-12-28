Open Menu

Apple shut its 12 New York City stores to in-store shopping

Tech retailer only offering pickup order visits amid Omicron spread

New York /
Dec.December 28, 2021 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Apple store at 767 Fifth Avenue and Apple CEO Tim Cook (Getty)

The Apple store at 767 Fifth Avenue and Apple CEO Tim Cook (Getty)

Shoppers in the Big Apple shouldn’t expect to do any in-store browsing at the tech giant of the same name as the retail chain responds to a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Apple closed all 12 of its New York City retail locations to indoor shopping on Monday, Reuters reported. The company didn’t say when the stores are expected to reopen, but customers can still visit locations to pick up online orders.

The company previously closed at least eight of its retail stores across North America between Dec. 22 and 23 due to a rise in cases, Bloomberg reported. The outlet noted the stores typically shutter when around 10 percent of its employees test positive for COVID-19.

Apple has maintained an in-store mask mandate for customers and employees.

“We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement reported by Bloomberg. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”

Read more

The temporary closures come days after at least 50 Apple retail employees walked out on the job in demand of better working conditions, including sick pay and other benefits related to working through the pandemic.

While Apple’s retail employees have been working in stores throughout the pandemic, the company’s white-collar employees have not had the same experience. Employees for the company were originally expected to return to the office in early September, before that was delayed by case surges amid the Delta variant’s spread.

It’s not clear when the company’s office employees will be returning to in-person work. The New York Times previously reported Apple ditched its plans this month to bring employees back to the office in February. Virus conditions will dictate the return date for employees, which remains to be determined.

[Reuters] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    appleCommercial Real EstateRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Manhattan’s November office leasing surpassed pre-pandemic levels
    Manhattan’s November office leasing surpassed pre-pandemic levels
    441 Ninth Avenue with CommonWealth Partners' Brett Munger and 51 West 52nd Street with Harbor Group’s Jordan Slone (Google Maps, CommonWealth Partners, Hudson Commons)
    Return to work: Office deals dominate 2021’s top investment sales
    Return to work: Office deals dominate 2021’s top investment sales
    Texas district judge’s decision moves forward disputed $77M World Class sale
    Texas district judge’s decision moves forward disputed $77M World Class sale
    Texas district judge’s decision moves forward disputed $77M World Class sale
    The 2021 holiday shopping season notched growth led by e-commerce and early shoppers. (iStock)
    Holiday sales jumped 11% from pre-pandemic levels
    Holiday sales jumped 11% from pre-pandemic levels
    Wafra lands $225M for 720 West End Avenue
    Wafra lands $225M for 720 West End Avenue
    Wafra lands $225M for 720 West End Avenue
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Taconic enters industrial market with Nuveen joint venture
    Kushner Properties' Laurent Morali and Nicole Kushner Meyer 
    Kushner Properties buys $200M in Houston multifamily properties
    Kushner Properties buys $200M in Houston multifamily properties
    SL Green CEO Marc Holliday, HNA Group’s Guoqing Chen and 245 Park Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    SL Green is out as manager of Park Avenue office tower
    SL Green is out as manager of Park Avenue office tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.