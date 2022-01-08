Open Menu

Better boat? Kenny Chesney sells Nashville-area home

Country superstar got $11.5M for 56-acre property

Jan.January 08, 2022 10:30 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Country superstar Kenny Chesney (Zillow, Getty Images, iStock)

Country superstar Kenny Chesney can move to the “Bar at the End of the World” after selling his home near Nashville for $11.5 million.

Chensey originally listed the 12,600-square-foot home in Franklin, for $13.9 million, well above the $9.2 million he paid for it in 2009, according to TMZ. The four bedroom, nine bathroom home at 414 Lake Valley Drive in Franklin, 40 minutes south of Nashville, sits on 56 acres and includes a 10-car garage, a home theater, an infinity pool and a spa. The buyer wasn’t disclosed.

Chesney is among country music’s biggest stars. He’s released 19 albums and has created enough material for multiple greatest hits albums. His most recent album, 2020’s “Here and Now,” reached the top spot in the Billboard 200 chart.

He had better luck moving his home than another well-known country musician, George Strait, who is struggling to find a buyer for his San Antonio mansion. Two months ago, Strait slashed the price for a second time, to $6.9 million. He first listed the property in 2017 for $10 million before reducing the price a year ago to $7.5 million.

While homes are hot in the area, penthouses are hot too. Last year, one at the Four Seasons in Nashville hit the market for $25 million, the priciest condo listing in Tennessee’s capital at the time.

Chensey’s listing was held by Laura Putty Stroud of French King Fine Properties, according to Taste of Country.

Read more

[TMZ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Celebrity Real EstateNashvilleResidential Real Estate

