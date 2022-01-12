Open Menu

These are Long Island’s top brokerages by agent headcount

State records show Elliman dominates Nassau and Suffolk county in total agent headcount

Tri-State Insights /
Jan.January 12, 2022 05:15 PM
By Joseph Jungermann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Douglas Elliman Executive Chairman Howard Lorber (Elliman)

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

Douglas Elliman is all alone on an Island, but it’s not stranded. Rather, the firm is thriving as the top real estate brokerage across both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The Real Deal analyzed a Dec. 15 snapshot of New York Department of State (DOS) licensing data for real estate salespeople and associate brokers, filtered by the county where the license was registered, to determine which firms boast the largest army of dealmakers on Long Island.

Agent headcount totals were then cross-referenced to each firm’s online agent directory. Entities that did not have websites or agents listed on their site were excluded. In cases where there was a substantial difference between DOS data and the number of agents listed on a firm’s website, firms were credited with the number of agents on their website.

The state licensing data revealed Elliman’s prominence on Long Island, as well as a handful of other challengers who made up the top 10 in each of the two counties.

Elliman exceeds 1,000 salespeople in Nassau County, while falling just short of that mark in Suffolk.

The brokerage, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange two weeks ago, was all about growth in 2021.

Elliman is coming off a solid year, with net income doubling in the third quarter and revenue increasing 70 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

The brokerage’s combined agent headcount across Long Island’s two counties is just over 2,000, according to the data, placing it head and shoulders above its local competition.

Coldwell Banker also appears in the top five in both Nassau and Suffolk, with its local affiliate placing fourth and third, respectively.

Last year, Coldwell Banker Realty strategically merged with Century 21 American Homes under the new banner of Coldwell Banker American Homes, boosting its service to Long Island homebuyers in a move that also led to an increase in agent licenses. 

Rounding out the top five in Nassau County are Keller Williams (920 agents), Charles Rutenberg Realty (724 agents), and Daniel Gale Sotheby’s (471 agents).

Keller Williams has four franchises across Nassau County. On a national level, the firm enjoyed record sales numbers last year, raising speculation of a potential IPO, though CEO Carl Liebert shut those rumors down — at least for the moment.

In Suffolk County, the remaining firms that round out the top five are Signature Premier Properties (711 agents), Realty Connect USA (477 agents) and Coach Real Estate Associates (441 agents).

Altogether, firms appearing in the top 10 for both Nassau and Suffolk, along with their total Long Island agent headcount, include Elliman (2,018 agents), Coldwell Banker American Homes (1,284 agents), Signature Premier Properties (1,037 agents), Daniel Gale Sotheby’s (909 agents) and Realty Connect USA (861 agents), according to the data.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Ellimanlong islandnassau countyResidential Real Estatesuffolk countyTRD InsightsTRD Pro

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Banyan Residential founder Benjamin E. Brosseau & suburbs of Pflugerville, Texas (iStock, Banyan Residential)
    Build-to-rent takes off in Texas
    Build-to-rent takes off in Texas
    41 Central Park West and Stephen Burke (Harperly Hall, Getty)
    NBCUniversal chairman Stephen Burke lists co-op for $19M — again
    NBCUniversal chairman Stephen Burke lists co-op for $19M — again
    1 Central Park West and Andrew Napolitano with Donald Trump (Trump Org, Getty, iStock)
    Judge Andrew Napolitano ditches Trump condo after Fox News ouster
    Judge Andrew Napolitano ditches Trump condo after Fox News ouster
    Austin, Texas (iStock)
    Texas capital tumbles from top slot among hot housing markets
    Texas capital tumbles from top slot among hot housing markets
    Clay Grubb (Grubb Properties) and 257 Main Street (claygrubb.com, Google Maps)
    Grubb planning 173-unit Hempstead rental
    Grubb planning 173-unit Hempstead rental
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Owning is more affordable than renting, even amid rising home prices
    Owning is more affordable than renting, even amid rising home prices
    1009-1011 South Congress Avenue and Turnbridge's Andrew Joblon (Music Lane ATX, LinkedIn)
    Exclusive: Turnbridge Equities closes $500M Texas recap deal
    Exclusive: Turnbridge Equities closes $500M Texas recap deal
    Alex Rodriguez - businessman, philanthropist and former professional baseball player - in front of the Beresford (Getty Images, Wikipedia/David Shankbone, Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    A-Rod’s $10M co-op deal approved after “tantrum”
    A-Rod’s $10M co-op deal approved after “tantrum”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.