The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

Douglas Elliman is all alone on an Island, but it’s not stranded. Rather, the firm is thriving as the top real estate brokerage across both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The Real Deal analyzed a Dec. 15 snapshot of New York Department of State (DOS) licensing data for real estate salespeople and associate brokers, filtered by the county where the license was registered, to determine which firms boast the largest army of dealmakers on Long Island.

Agent headcount totals were then cross-referenced to each firm’s online agent directory. Entities that did not have websites or agents listed on their site were excluded. In cases where there was a substantial difference between DOS data and the number of agents listed on a firm’s website, firms were credited with the number of agents on their website.

The state licensing data revealed Elliman’s prominence on Long Island, as well as a handful of other challengers who made up the top 10 in each of the two counties.

Elliman exceeds 1,000 salespeople in Nassau County, while falling just short of that mark in Suffolk.

The brokerage, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange two weeks ago, was all about growth in 2021.

Elliman is coming off a solid year, with net income doubling in the third quarter and revenue increasing 70 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

The brokerage’s combined agent headcount across Long Island’s two counties is just over 2,000, according to the data, placing it head and shoulders above its local competition.

Coldwell Banker also appears in the top five in both Nassau and Suffolk, with its local affiliate placing fourth and third, respectively.

Last year, Coldwell Banker Realty strategically merged with Century 21 American Homes under the new banner of Coldwell Banker American Homes, boosting its service to Long Island homebuyers in a move that also led to an increase in agent licenses.

Rounding out the top five in Nassau County are Keller Williams (920 agents), Charles Rutenberg Realty (724 agents), and Daniel Gale Sotheby’s (471 agents).

Keller Williams has four franchises across Nassau County. On a national level, the firm enjoyed record sales numbers last year, raising speculation of a potential IPO, though CEO Carl Liebert shut those rumors down — at least for the moment.

In Suffolk County, the remaining firms that round out the top five are Signature Premier Properties (711 agents), Realty Connect USA (477 agents) and Coach Real Estate Associates (441 agents).

Altogether, firms appearing in the top 10 for both Nassau and Suffolk, along with their total Long Island agent headcount, include Elliman (2,018 agents), Coldwell Banker American Homes (1,284 agents), Signature Premier Properties (1,037 agents), Daniel Gale Sotheby’s (909 agents) and Realty Connect USA (861 agents), according to the data.