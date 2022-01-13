The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro— the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

Despite kingpins like Compass, Corcoran and Douglas Elliman holding dominant positions across Manhattan and Brooklyn, the king of Queens is local brokerage Winzone Realty, according to a TRD analysis of the borough’s top brokerages by headcount.

The Real Deal analyzed licensing data from the New York Department of State (DOS) for real estate salespeople and associate brokerages as of Dec. 15, filtered by the county in which licenses were registered. The numbers were then cross-referenced against each firm’s agent directory presented on their public-facing websites. Entities that did not have websites or agents listed on their site were excluded. If there was a substantial difference between DOS numbers and the number of agents on a firm’s website, then firms were credited with the number of agents on their website.

Elmhurst-based Winzone has just over 700 licensed real estate salespeople and associate brokers in Queens county, according to the DOS data.

The firm, which was created by Ben Pan in 2002 while he was working as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, has continued to experience momentum both in agent headcount and sales volume.

In 2017, it cracked the top four in Queens in terms of total sales volume with nearly $200 million in transactions for single- and multifamily homes, condos and co-ops. That same year, Winzone had the greatest number of registered agents in the borough, with 730.

Little has changed in the rankings since then, though second-place Keller Williams is closing the gap, missing the top spot by fewer than 20 agents. Its Queens headcount includes several franchises: Landmark, Landmark II and Liberty Realty. The brokerage was one of the few in New York City to see substantial growth in agent headcount during the pandemic, thanks in part to the merger of its Tribeca and Midtown offices in the summer of 2020.

Rounding out the top five firms are Exit Realty with a combined 343 agents across its five subsidiaries, E Realty International with 331 agents and Douglas Elliman with 184 agents.