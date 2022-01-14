Open Menu

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy bought a Hamptons beach house

Company founder paid $10M after $14M buy in Miami last year

Jan.January 17, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy (Getty)

UPDATED, Jan. 14, 3:30 p.m. — Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has reportedly snapped up his second beach house in a year, paying $9.75 million for a home in the Hamptons, The New York Post reported.

The home’s size and address were not immediately clear. The Post reported the home sits on nearly a full acre of land, and the property includes a pool and a view of the ocean.

Compass’ Matt Breitenbach and Greg Gould represented both the buyer and seller in the off-market deal. Both declined requests for comment from The Real Deal on the transaction.

This is Portnoy’s second major real estate purchase in less than a year. In May, the pizza connoisseur was revealed to be the buyer of a bayfront Miami home that sold for $14 million the previous month, a record for the city’s Morningside neighborhood.

That home is about 6,100 square feet in size, built in 1939 on a 1-acre lot. It also includes a pool, as well as nine bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms.

Portnoy founded Barstool Sports in 2003, but the blog has since ballooned to a massive media brand with a cult following. The Chernin Group, which owned a majority stake in the company, announced last year it was selling 50 percent to Penn National Gaming in a deal valuing the company at $450 million.

Portnoy has long been known as a fiery public figure who regularly courts controversy. Most recently, an Insider investigation published in early December featured allegations from three women that Portnoy was aggressive with them during sexual encounters.

Portnoy has refuted the allegations, claiming the sexual encounters were consensual, and launched a vocal campaign to discredit the piece through social media and at least one appearance on Fox News.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




