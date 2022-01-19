Open Menu

Black mortgage applicants’ rejection disparity surges

84% disparity cited as homeownership rate falls for minorities

New York /
Jan.January 19, 2022 08:45 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Black applicants are being denied mortgages at a significantly higher rate than white ones — and the gap has widened during the pandemic, a study found.

A Zillow analysis of data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act revealed the rejection rate was 84 percent higher for Black applicants than white counterparts in 2020. That’s 10 percentage points higher than it was the year before.

Overall, 19.8 percent Black applicants were denied a mortgage in 2020, versus 10.7 percent of white applicants.

Mississippi, by some measures the poorest state in the U.S., had the highest rejection rate for Black applicants: 31 percent.

“Homeowners have seen a plethora of housing gains during the pandemic, but the growing disparity between Black and white homeownership rates and home values paints the picture of who those winners actually are,” said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud.

Insufficient credit is one of the main explanations for the denials of Black applicants. According to Zillow, more than 6 percent of Black applicants were denied for that reason. It was the cause of 37 percent of their rejections.

Read more

Traditional financial services are less prevalent in Black communities, leading some borrowers to use costly services like payday loans, which are difficult to repay and thus can damage credit scores. In 2019, research showed about one in seven Black households were unbanked, making it harder to save for a substantial down payment. Larger down payments improve the odds of getting a mortgage.

Another issue is that Black-owned homes are worth about 17 percent less than the typical American home. Disparities in appraisals result in less home equity and higher loan-to-value ratios, which increase the chances of rejection.

Homes in predominantly Black communities often have higher property taxes, measured against their value. The unequal impact of the pandemic on incomes was another factor.

Obtaining a mortgage is vital for most would-be homeowners. Homeownership fosters wealth accumulation and provides other economic and community benefits, so difficulty obtaining a mortgage can have a negative and long-term impact on a family.

The rate of Black homeownership in the United States is 44 percent, an improvement from 40.6 percent in 2019’s second quarter but below a 49.7 percent peak in 2004. But the gains of the 2000s proved illusory, as the bursting of the housing bubble wiped out billions of dollars in Black owners’ home equity.

Solutions to close the gap are emerging, such as targeted policies to get Black Americans into homeownership. Government lenders Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae have started allowing rental payments to count towards credit history, which could help more Black renters qualify for mortgages.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    housing discriminationHousing MarketMortgagesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of Vishal Garg, chief executive officer, Better.com (Better.com, iStock)
    Better.com CEO returns to role after Zoom layoffs controversy
    Better.com CEO returns to role after Zoom layoffs controversy
    Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Redfin, iStock)
    Service divide at forefront of Redfin discrimination suit
    Service divide at forefront of Redfin discrimination suit
    Milo Founder and CEO Josip Rupena (iStock, Milo Credit)
    Crypto-rich but can’t buy a home? Now you can
    Crypto-rich but can’t buy a home? Now you can
    Side's Guy Gal and John Wollberg
    Brown Harris Stevens defector kicks off Side’s entrance into New York
    Brown Harris Stevens defector kicks off Side’s entrance into New York
    Outpaced demand spurred largest decline in 18 months: Redfin (iStock)
    U.S. home sales dropped 11% amid waning supply
    U.S. home sales dropped 11% amid waning supply
    Serhant brings in two Compass teams
    Serhant brings in two Compass teams
    Serhant brings in two Compass teams
    Ulster County, NY (iStock)
    Ulster County home prices spiked 20 percent last year
    Ulster County home prices spiked 20 percent last year
    Ben Hakimian, founder, Hakimian Organization; 244 West 49th Street (Google Maps, KSU)
    Hakimian changes Midtown hotel plans to residential
    Hakimian changes Midtown hotel plans to residential
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.