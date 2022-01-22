Open Menu

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen selling penthouse apartments in Nolita

Celebrity couple seeks $18M for contiguous apartments with giant roof deck

Jan.January 22, 2022 02:15 PM
TRD Staff
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with 374 Broome Street (Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images; Google Maps)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are selling their two apartments at the Brewster Carriage House. (Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images; Google Maps)

Legend has it they’re going to sell.

Celebrity super-couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are looking to sell two apartments they own in Nolita, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the “All of Me” crooner and his cookbook-author wife are looking for $18 million for the two penthouse apartments in the Brewster Carriage House, a 19th-century built landmark.

The two contiguous apartments were purchased by the couple in 2018 and 2020 for $9.02 million and $7.7 million respectively, according to the newspaper, and they had planned to combine the two units into one. But those plans changed when the couple determined they would be spending most of their time in Los Angeles.

“We’ve realized that because of work and everything, we’re really mostly going to be in Los Angeles, so we’re going to focus our home-building energy and renovation energy on what we’re doing in L.A.,” Legend told the newspaper.

The two apartments add up to 6,200 square feet of space and include six bedrooms, listing agent Noble Black of Douglas Elliman told the publication. It features three gas fireplaces, radiant heat flooring in the bathrooms, several skylights, white oak flooring, a wine refrigerator and a 3,300 square-foot private roof deck with its own irrigation system and grill.

But to get full access to the roof, both apartments need to be purchased together, the publication reports.

The building was once the home of carriage manufacturer Brewster and Co., and was converted to condos about a decade ago, Black told the publication.

But the couple added they are not intending to leave New York City altogether, and want to purchase a new home there that is move-in ready.

“We love being there,” he told the Journal. “But we’re just not there enough to justify putting in the time and energy to combine apartments.”

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




