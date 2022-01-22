Rangers’ star Jacob Trouba nets Tribeca condo for $6.7M

He shoots, he scores!

New York Ranger defenseman Jacob Trouba has shelled out $6.7 million for a Tribeca condo, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The Michigan native will be moving into a building with a history of hosting celebrities, including “Don’t Look Up” star Jennifer Lawrence, SNL alum (and Austin Powers himself) Mike Myers and multi-talented musician and actor Justin Timberlake, who sold his penthouse in the building for $29 million earlier this month, according to the publication.

The 3,000-square-foot apartment, inside a landmarked building constructed as a warehouse in the late 1800s, features 11-foot ceilings, arched windows throughout, and wooden pillars separating the living room and dining areas.

And Trouba, who started his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets in 2012 before being traded to the Rangers in 2019, isn’t the first hockey player to make the building home — well, kind of. He purchased it from Olympic field hockey player Stuart Grimshaw, who represented New Zealand in that sport in the 1984 Olympics, according to the publication.

The 27-year-old Trouba is the youngest of six Rangers alternate captains on a team that has not had a captain since Ryan McDonagh left after the 2017-2018 season. It is the captain’s job to speak to referees, share the coach’s messages with team members and set a positive example on the ice.

No team has won a Stanley Cup — the NHL’s championship trophy — without a captain since the 1971-72 Boston Bruins did so with three alternates including former Rangers captain Phil Esposito. The Bruins also won with a captain in 1969-70 season, according to the New York Post.

But so far this season, Troumba’s Rangers look like a strong candidate to pull it off: as of Saturday, the Rangers were 26-11-4, in second place in the Metropolitan division behind the Carolina Panthers.

Who knows, maybe the Stanley Cup will end up getting hoisted in his new apartment.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli