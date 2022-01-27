Tamir Shemesh, the top-producing broker who last week departed Douglas Elliman, is joining Serhant.

Shemesh is bringing a four-person team with him to celebrity broker Ryan Serhant’s brokerage, which he called as an avenue to “evolve” his work.

“I recognize the changes afoot in the industry and in recent months have been looking for ways to evolve my business,” Shemesh said in a statement. “SERHANT. is brilliant with social media and video production and I’m excited to be joining the most progressive and innovative brokerage in New York City.”

The broker’s abrupt exit from Elliman ended his second run with the company. People familiar with the situation confirmed his departure to The Real Deal, but the reasons surrounding the move were unclear and neither he nor Elliman commented at the time.

Shemesh had been at Elliman from 1997 to 2011 and returned to the brokerage in 2017. His return came days after a sudden exit from Corcoran, which sources told TRD at the time came as he was asked to leave. Shemesh said the decision was mutual.

The Shemesh Team placed third on TRD’s 2019 ranking of New York City’s top residential agents by closed sales. With $204 million worth of sales, it trailed only Elliman’s Eklund/Gomes team and Nest Seekers’ Serhant team, before Serhant left to start his eponymous firm in 2020.

The 16-month-old brokerage has picked up a slew of agents recently, including the Palanca and Bogard New York teams from Compass.

The teams joined last week, bringing the number of agents the brokerage has scooped up since the new year to 30. Another 20 agents have or will join Serhant this month, either as individual agents or as new members of existing teams at the residential brokerage.