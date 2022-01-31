Open Menu

Maefield loses Times Square Edition

Natixis-led lenders group won control of 452-room hotel

New York /
Jan.January 31, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Mark Siffin of Maefield Development in front of 20 Times Square (Maefield Development, LoopNet, iStock)

A new edition of a noteworthy Midtown hotel could be on the way after new owners last week won control of the luxury lodging.

A lenders group led by Natixis will take over the Times Square Edition Hotel at 20 Times Square from Mark Siffrin’s Maefield Development, The New York Post reported. No bids at a Jan. 26 public foreclosure auction topped the group’s offer, which hasn’t been revealed. The title is expected to be transferred in the coming weeks.

Maefield appeared destined to lose the hotel when a New York State court entered a judgment of foreclosure and sale of the property in November. The hotel’s lenders and Maefield have been in a long-running dispute over the 42-story property.

The 452-room hotel at 701 Seventh Avenue opened to great fanfare in February 2019 and the property was once valued as high as $2.4 billion.

But the hotel struggled to nab retail tenants and generate positive cash flow before lenders wound up suing in 2019. The hotel was closed in March 2020 as the onset of the pandemic shuttered the hospitality industry, eventually reopening last June.

Read more

In March, the hotel’s lenders were granted the right to foreclose on the property. The property was up against potential foreclosure since December 2019, when the lenders of a $650 million loan sued the owner for “numerous undischarged mechanics’ liens recorded against the property.”

A $150 million loan for the land beneath the hotel was being marketed for sale, Bloomberg previously reported. The junior loan was part of a $900 million debt linked to the ground.

The details around the hotel’s future under its new ownership are cloudy. According to the Post, the Marriott-owned Edition brand has a strong management contract that can’t be affected by the ownership change, meaning it is likely to stay in place.

Changes are coming, though. The Post reported earlier this month the lenders called upon SL Green to service the building’s loan and consult. The role for Marc Holliday’s company could ultimately lead to SL Green becoming the property’s asset manager, but The Post reported the landlord is not thought to be interested in buying the property.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotelsTimes Square

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The since-demolished B.F. Darrell School circa 1930. (Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society)
    Revealed In Dallas: Forgotten all-Black school once stood on Uptown development site
    Revealed In Dallas: Forgotten all-Black school once stood on Uptown development site
    The Staten Island Ferryboat JFK in 2020, while it was still in service. (Getty)
    Colin Jost, Pete Davidson seek city’s help in turning ferry into comedy club
    Colin Jost, Pete Davidson seek city’s help in turning ferry into comedy club
    Latest fintech unicorn offers credit-score boost to renters
    Latest fintech unicorn offers credit-score boost to renters
    Latest fintech unicorn offers credit-score boost to renters
    Jonathon Yormak,founder, managing principal, East End Capital; and map of 48-02 48th Avenue in Sunnyside Queens (East End Capital, Google Maps)
    East End Capital bets on Sunnyside industrial
    East End Capital bets on Sunnyside industrial
    John Gilbert (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Rudin COO and tech chief John Gilbert to step down
    Rudin COO and tech chief John Gilbert to step down
    Craig Solomon, ceo, Square Mile Capital (iStock)
    Square Mile issued record $3.1B of loans fueled by multifamily, life sciences
    Square Mile issued record $3.1B of loans fueled by multifamily, life sciences
    TENNY Policy Director Martha Star and New York City Comptroller Brad Lander (NYU Wagner, New York City Comptroller)
    Last Stand: Property tax reformers recruit Lander to lawsuit
    Last Stand: Property tax reformers recruit Lander to lawsuit
    Dermot Shea, former NYPD commissioner (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Related hires Ex-NYPD commissioner to head property management
    Related hires Ex-NYPD commissioner to head property management
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.