Delivery startup Jokr eyeing New York operations sale

Report comes months after e-commerce company’s plans for huge NYC expansion

New York /
Feb.February 01, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Ralf Wenzel, chief executive officer, Jokr (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Delivery startup Jokr no longer appears to be positioned to get the last laugh in New York.

Jokr has launched talks to sell its New York operations, a major component of its business in the United States, according to The Information. The company has reportedly reached out to several rivals, including Gopuff, Getir and FastAF.

A spokesperson for the company didn’t specifically comment to The Information on discussions surrounding New York operations. The spokesperson told the outlet there were no plans to sell the U.S. business, which also includes operations in Boston.

Jokr’s instant delivery promises were rooted in renting a network of warehouses, where it would hang on to inventory to be delivered nearby.

However, the venture is an expensive one, and the company forecast its U.S. business would burn $74 million in 2022 and $84 million in 2023, according to The Information. In the fall, it estimated it would burn through $24.4 million in 2021 while only generating $6.6 million in revenue.

The company may look to turn its focus towards Latin America, where labor costs less and competition isn’t as fierce. Jokr projected it would break even in the region in 2022 and generate $76 million in cash flow the following year.

The potential sale of New York operations is a stunning aboutface for entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel’s company, which promised to deliver goods to consumers within 15 minutes. Last April, the company unveiled an ambitious plan to turn as many as 100 storefronts across four boroughs into micro-fulfillment centers.

The plan wasn’t easy to enact, however, as the business plan required a lot of leasing. By September, Jokr had only reached 10 micro-warehouses in New York City and 106 across 10 cities worldwide. COO Aspa Lekka expressed optimism at the time that there would be 80 to 100 micro-warehouses in the city within the next 12 months.

Wenzel previously founded FoodPanda, which eventually merged with DeliveryHero, an online food delivery service. Jokr has funding from SoftBank Group International, as well as HV Capital and Tiger Global.

[The Information] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Commercial Real EstateProptechRetail

