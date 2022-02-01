Open Menu

Stephen Ross allegedly offered ex-Dolphins coach $100K to lose games

Brian Flores, who was fired in January, claimed in lawsuit that Ross wanted team to tank for draft position

National /
Feb.February 01, 2022 06:32 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Stephen Ross and Brian Flores (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Stephen Ross and Brian Flores (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Billionaire developer and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay the team’s former head coach, Brian Flores, to lose games and pressured him to violate league rules, Flores claimed.

In a discrimination lawsuit filed Tuesday against the NFL and its 32 member teams, Flores claimed that Ross, the chairman and founder of New York-based Related Companies, offered him $100,000 for each of the Dolphins’ losses in 2019, Flores’ first year as head coach.

Flores alleges that Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier said Ross was “mad” when the team managed to win five of its final nine games that season, and that those wins were “compromising” its draft position.

The lawsuit also alleges that Ross pressured Flores into recruiting a “prominent quarterback” in violation of the league’s anti-tampering rules. At one point, Ross invited Flores to lunch on his yacht and informed him that the quarterback was arriving at the same time.

“Mr. Flores refused the meeting and left the yacht immediately,” the lawsuit states. “After the incident, Mr. Flores was treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with.”

Flores was fired in January after leading the team to its “first back-to-back winning seasons since 2003,” the lawsuit states. The complaint says Flores was “labeled by the Dolphins brass” as someone who was “difficult to work for.”

“This is reflective of an all too familiar ‘angry black man’ stigma that is often casted upon Black men who are strong in their morals and convictions while white men are coined as passionate for those very same attributes,” the complaint alleges.

Read more

Flores’ lawsuit claims the NFL has discriminated against him and other Black coaches, coordinators and general managers in its hiring process. The complaint refers to Flores interviewing for the head coach position for the New York Giants in what it calls a “sham process,” citing text messages Flores exchanged with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The Giants ended up hiring Brian Daboll, who is white, last week.

NFL rules require teams to interview minority candidates for open head coaching positions, but Belichick texted Flores three days before Flores’ interview with the Giants, writing that he thought Daboll had already been selected, according to text messages included in the complaint.

Ross, a major real estate player in New York and South Florida, first invested in the Dolphins franchise in 2008, later taking full control of the team and what is now called Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Miami DolphinsRelated CompaniesStephen Ross

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    New Kings of New York
    Order now: “The New Kings of New York,” a book about the city’s real estate’s transformation
    Order now: “The New Kings of New York,” a book about the city’s real estate’s transformation
    Dermot Shea, former NYPD commissioner (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Related hires Ex-NYPD commissioner to head property management
    Related hires Ex-NYPD commissioner to head property management
    From left: Steven Roth, chief executive officer, Vornado Realty Trust; Kathy Hochul, governor of New York; Stephen Ross, chairman and founder, The Related Companies (Getty Images, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Real estate showers Hochul with cash
    Real estate showers Hochul with cash
    Stephen Ross and Charles Kushner (Getty)
    Stephen Ross, Charles Kushner, other titans paid no federal taxes for years
    Stephen Ross, Charles Kushner, other titans paid no federal taxes for years
    Related's Stephen Ross and the Chelsea-Elliott Houses (Getty, Wikimedia)
    Related wades into NYCHA — and becomes a target
    Related wades into NYCHA — and becomes a target
    Eliot Spitzer, Stephen Ross, 506 and 152 West 36th Street and 511 West 35th Street (Google Maps, Related Group, IMDB)
    Related Companies nabs land from Spitzer Enterprises for $77M
    Related Companies nabs land from Spitzer Enterprises for $77M
    Top loans: Related Companies exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca
    Top loans: Related exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca
    Top loans: Related exits Margaritaville, digs in at Truffles Tribeca
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.