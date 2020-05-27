Stephen Ross-owned Miami Dolphins plan drive-in theater at Hard Rock Stadium

As Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross forges ahead with plans to host fans for the upcoming NFL season, he’s also planning to offer open-air and drive-in theaters at Hard Rock Stadium.

The drive-in theater will play Miami Dolphins footage and games, classic movies and will host commencement ceremonies and other events, all viewable from the comfort of your car. The drive-in events will be held inside the stadium and fit up to 230 cars, while the open-air theater can host small groups on the complex’s south plaza, according to a press release.

Ross, Related Companies’ founder and chairman, embarked on a $500 million renovation of the Miami Gardens stadium in 2015. It hosted Super Bowl LIV in February, and has hosted other events such as the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Earlier this month, the NFL franchise announced it is ready to have fans attend games for the upcoming season with cleaning and socially distant measures in place and reduced capacity, though the NFL hasn’t made a decision yet. Ross recently told CNBC that he thinks “there definitely will be a football season this year.”