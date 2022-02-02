Open Menu

Eklund Gomes Team’s Hunie Kwon and Grace Steel jump to Compass

Compass’ tech “like using an iPhone versus an Android,” Kwon said

New York /
Feb.February 02, 2022 05:04 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hunie Kwon and Grace Steel (iStock, Compass, StreetEasy)

Hunie Kwon and Grace Steel (iStock, Compass, StreetEasy)

Douglas Elliman’s top-producing team just lost a pair of veteran New York City agents.

Hunie Kwon and Grace Steel have left Elliman’s Eklund Gomes Team to join Compass, where they will aim to build out a boutique team of six to eight agents, Kwon told The Real Deal.

The two brokers and childhood friends from Indiana have worked together for much of their careers, including at Elliman and previously at JC DeNiro and Associates. Kwon had been at Elliman since 2009, while Steel joined the brokerage from Compass in 2018.

“I’m loyal to a fault,” Kwon said. “There were opportunities where if I kind of look back in retrospect, maybe it would have been better to leave a little bit sooner.”

Kwon said that Compass’ technology, along with seeing other agents move to the company, inspired his own transition.

“I think the Compass technology is like using an iPhone versus an Android,” Kwon said. “It’s just very easy to use and it syncs up.”

Kwon said the opportunity to build his own team allows him to move out of the “shadows” and run his own business.

Led by Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes — both of “Million Dollar Listing” fame — the Eklund Gomes Team handled over $4.5 billion in transactions last year, according to its website, and claimed the No. 1 spot on TRD’s list of New York City’s top residential listing agents in 2020.

“We want to level up into this year,” said Steel. “I think the New Year is always a good time for a fresh chapter.”

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassDouglas EllimanFredrik EklundNYC BrokersResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Rendering of Deermar Residences (BridgeCity Capital)
    Park Slope luxury rental scores $55M bridge loan
    Park Slope luxury rental scores $55M bridge loan
    Pure co-founders Mike Catalano and Joe Polverari (PUREpm)
    Single-family management platform Pure raises $50M
    Single-family management platform Pure raises $50M
    Stuart Peterson, founder, Artis Ventures (Artis Ventures, 443greenwich.com)
    Investor sells at 443 Greenwich for $16.5M
    Investor sells at 443 Greenwich for $16.5M
    Pam Liebman, president and CEO, Corcoran Group, in front of 111 West 57th Street (Corcoran Group, 111W57.com, iStock)
    Corcoran is taking over sales at 111 West 57th Street
    Corcoran is taking over sales at 111 West 57th Street
    Interior of 75 Park Lane in Jersey City (China Construction America)
    $5.7M condo sale smashes Jersey City record
    $5.7M condo sale smashes Jersey City record
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.