Good times: Norman Lear sells 15 CPW unit for $17.5M

Prolific producer paid $10M in 2008 as an original buyer in building

New York /
Feb.February 03, 2022 04:48 PM
TRD Staff
TV producer Norman Lear (Streeteasy, Getty Images)

TV producer Norman Lear isn’t keeping his unit at 15 Central Park West “All in the Family,” as the 38th-floor condo has sold for $17.5 million.

The New York Post reported Lear’s sale, which comes months before his 100th birthday. The transaction took place in an off-market deal and the buyer of the Upper West Side unit wasn’t immediately clear.

Lear’s history in the building dates back to the beginning. He and his wife, Lyn Davis, paid $10 million for their unit in 2008, according to the Post. The unit includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and spans 2,367 square feet.

The building’s amenities include a lap pool, fitness center and a private screening room — perfect for watching old episodes of “Sanford and Sons.” The property also has climate-controlled wine rooms, a business center, game room and an outdoor terrace.

The unit was the site of a dispute regarding water damage in 2009, shortly after Lear bought it. A lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court alleged workers renovating the apartment above Lear’s caused plumbing lines to fail, resulting in $400,000 of water damage in Lear’s apartment. Lear’s insurance company paid him and his wife almost $375,000 for the cost of repairs, then filed suit against contractor Interior Management.

Read more

While the soon-to-be-centenarian’s unit traded for a decent profit, it pales in comparison to some of the other sales in the Robert A.M. Stern-designed building in recent months.

In April, a 5,902-square-foot duplex across the 18th and 19th floors sold for $46.67 million , somehow 28 percent below the initial ask. The seller was Dr. Lindsay Rosenwald, chief executive of pharmaceutical company Fortress Biotech. He purchased the unit in 2008 for $30.5 million and put it on the market in September 2019 for $65 million.

Listing broker Felise Gross of Brown Harris Stevens claimed Rosenwald “just wasn’t using” the penthouse.

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    15 Central Park WestResidential Real Estateupper west side

