Brentwood enclave once owned by Norman Lear lists for $25M

Groundbreaking writer, producer’s 1930s mansion replaced by modern luxury

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 17, 2021 09:02 AM
By Trevor Bach
12740 Hanover Street  and Norman Lear (Redfin, Getty)
12740 Hanover Street  and Norman Lear (Redfin, Getty)

The Emmys aren’t included, but a leafy Brentwood enclave once owned by the television legend Norman Lear has hit the market for $25 million.

The property, located at 12740 Hanover Street, was listed on Tuesday. It bills the property as “Brentwood Park’s Finest Jewel.”

But while 12740 Hanover is “steeped in legend,” as one earlier listing put it, the 11,300-square-foot house that’s currently on the property is new, after its owners tore down a 1930s-mansion and spent more than three years building a modern luxury home.

The owners, Steven and Jodi Schwartz, bought the property for $7.2 million in 2018, according to public records. The original 3,900 square-foot, four-bedroom house was built in 1936, and featured a bar, large brick fireplace and interior patio.

It was also once the home of Lear, a Hollywood writer and producer who developed seminal sitcoms such as “All in the Family,” “One Day at a Time,” “The Jeffersons,” and “Good Times.” It’s not clear exactly when Lear lived in the home, but he clearly liked the neighborhood: He and his wife Lyn also lived for years in a larger, more extravagant Brentwood estate that the couple sold for $28 million last year, a price far below its original ask. Keenan Wynn, a 20th-century character actor who appeared in the Stanley Kubrick film “Dr. Strangelove,” also once lived in the Hanover Street property, according to an earlier listing.

The property’s new six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion features a fluted three-story staircase, automated steel doors, a massage room and an “entertainment floor” that “offers elements one would find on the finest yacht.” The grounds also include an infinity pool with a guest house.

Brentwood has long ranked among L.A.’s busiest neighborhoods for high-end real estate action. Already this month the Lakers star Blake Griffin bought his third property there, while the Hollywood titan Joel Silver re-listed his sprawling mansion for a modest $75 million.

Read more




