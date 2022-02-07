Open Menu

Analysis: NYC neighborhoods ranked by home prices, sales

Feb.February 07, 2022 07:00 AM
By Bill Egbert | Research By Matthew Elo
The Central Park South area had the highest average home price in the city (Getty)

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need.

It’s no shock that the Central Park South area — home to Billionaires’ Row — would top the charts for the highest average home price in the city. It might be surprising, though, that the average sale price last year was just above $4.9 million — a reminder that sky-high prices for trophy condos are outliers.

Tribeca, another paragon of poshness, placed second with an average price of nearly $4.6 million across 503 home sales above $100,000.

Noho was third at $4.2 million, though the relatively small number of sales — 87 — might make the average price in 2021 less representative than the figures in neighborhoods where more homes changed hands.

Those were among the findings when The Real Deal collected and distilled reams of data comprising home sales in New York City last year.

Another was that the West Village had the most housing turnover in Manhattan, with 532 homes changing hands for more than $100,000 last year. Little Italy, true to its name, had only 12.

None of the 10 priciest Manhattan neighborhoods had an average home sale price of less than $2.5 million.

Only one outer-borough neighborhood had an average home price above $2 million: Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill, at just over $2.2 million.

Malba — not a Mediterranean archipelago or a kind of toast, but a Queens neighborhood nestled under the Whitestone Bridge — led the borough with an average price of nearly $1.2 million. In Hunters Point — a recent hotbed of residential development further west in Queens — 789 homes sold for more than $100,000, a standout figure for the city.

Astride the Bronx’s Grand Concourse — a boulevard modeled on the Champs-Élysées — Mt. Hope boasted the highest average home price in that borough last year at $926,833.

Sitting atop the highest land in the city, Todt Hill on Staten Island — perhaps unfairly infamous for associations with La Cosa Nostra — has the highest average home price in the Forgotten Borough at just over $1 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.