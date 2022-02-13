Open Menu

Jon Bon Jovi looks to get $22M for Greenwich Village condo

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 13, 2022 01:25 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Jon Bon Jovi (Credit: Getty Images)

Wanted, dead or alive: a buyer of a Greenwich Village condo who’s willing to pay upwards of $22 million for the privilege of living in a home owned by rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 59-year-old “You Give Love a Bad Name” singer, who also has homes in the Hamptons, Palm Beach, and, of course, Middletown, New Jersey, has listed the four-bedroom condo on Greenwich Lane just a few years after purchasing it for about $18.5 million back in 2017.

The apartment, which has an elevator opening directly into it, features floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River, with his home state in the distance. There’s also a 40-foot-long living room with Juliet balconies and a private terrace and walk-in closet off the main bedroom.

The 4,000-square-foot home has an eat-in kitchen with high-end Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances, as well as hardwood floors throughout. It has a light-filled bathing “sanctuary,” according to its listing with Compass, featuring custom millwork, marble mosaic detailing, a glass-enclosed shower and heated floors.

Bon Jovi, who help penned such classics as “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “It’s My Life,” and “Bad Medicine,” is no stranger to the real estate scene. This is the second Manhattan apartment he’s tried to sell in the last few years, having sold a three-bedroom apartment in the West Village for about $15 million in 2018, according to the newspaper. A few years prior, he sold a Soho penthouse.

About two years ago, he sold a mansion in Palm Beach for $20 million around the same time he bought a waterfront estate in the same area for $43 million. Meanwhile, his mansion in Middletown sitting on 15 acres on the banks of the Naversank River, has been on and off the market since 2019, last listed at $20 million.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Greenwich VillageResidential Real EstateStar

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty)
    Connecticut co-housing plan goes kaput
    Connecticut co-housing plan goes kaput
    (Credit: iStock)
    Zillow reports $880M loss on failed home-flipping business
    Zillow reports $880M loss on failed home-flipping business
    (Getty)
    Even after receiving rental aid, landlords find ways to get tenants evicted
    Even after receiving rental aid, landlords find ways to get tenants evicted
    Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. Assembly District 1 (nyassembly.gov, iStock)
    East Hampton to let landlords collect summer rent upfront
    East Hampton to let landlords collect summer rent upfront
    Billionaire hedge funder Michael Steinhardt in front of 1158 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, LoopNet)
    Billionaire Michael Steinhardt sells Carnegie Hill penthouse for $11.4M
    Billionaire Michael Steinhardt sells Carnegie Hill penthouse for $11.4M
    Brooklyn developer sues Daily News for calling him “land shark”
    Brooklyn developer sues Daily News for calling him “land shark”
    Brooklyn developer sues Daily News for calling him “land shark”
    Liz Nunan, chief executive officer, Houlihan Lawrence (Houlihan Lawrence, iStock)
    These are Westchester’s biggest brokerages
    These are Westchester’s biggest brokerages
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Manhattan rents are back to pre-pandemic levels after January spike
    Manhattan rents are back to pre-pandemic levels after January spike
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.