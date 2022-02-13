Jon Bon Jovi looks to get $22M for Greenwich Village condo

Wanted, dead or alive: a buyer of a Greenwich Village condo who’s willing to pay upwards of $22 million for the privilege of living in a home owned by rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 59-year-old “You Give Love a Bad Name” singer, who also has homes in the Hamptons, Palm Beach, and, of course, Middletown, New Jersey, has listed the four-bedroom condo on Greenwich Lane just a few years after purchasing it for about $18.5 million back in 2017.

The apartment, which has an elevator opening directly into it, features floor-to-ceiling windows with views of Lower Manhattan and the Hudson River, with his home state in the distance. There’s also a 40-foot-long living room with Juliet balconies and a private terrace and walk-in closet off the main bedroom.

The 4,000-square-foot home has an eat-in kitchen with high-end Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele appliances, as well as hardwood floors throughout. It has a light-filled bathing “sanctuary,” according to its listing with Compass, featuring custom millwork, marble mosaic detailing, a glass-enclosed shower and heated floors.

Bon Jovi, who help penned such classics as “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “It’s My Life,” and “Bad Medicine,” is no stranger to the real estate scene. This is the second Manhattan apartment he’s tried to sell in the last few years, having sold a three-bedroom apartment in the West Village for about $15 million in 2018, according to the newspaper. A few years prior, he sold a Soho penthouse.

About two years ago, he sold a mansion in Palm Beach for $20 million around the same time he bought a waterfront estate in the same area for $43 million. Meanwhile, his mansion in Middletown sitting on 15 acres on the banks of the Naversank River, has been on and off the market since 2019, last listed at $20 million.

[Wall Street Journal] — Vince DiMiceli