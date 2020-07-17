Jon Bon Jovi sells oceanfront Palm Beach house

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi sold a new oceanfront home he built in Palm Beach that was listed for $22.9 million, and is said to be the buyer of a larger mansion nearby.

Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley demolished the previous house at 230 North Ocean Boulevard and built a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home on the property.

The 5,024-square-foot house, with oak and limestone floors, a library, pool, loggia, and oceanfront master suite, was on the market with Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate. Angle did not respond to requests for comment.

Bon Jovi paid $10 million for the property in 2018.

The New Jersey native and lead singer of the rock band Bon Jovi is also said to be the buyer of 1075 North Ocean Boulevard, according to sources. The oceanfront mansion is listed for $44.9 million and is under contract, according to Realtor.com.

Chris Leavitt, Kim Spears and Ashley McIntosh of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer of Bon Jovi’s 230 North Ocean Boulevard. The buyer’s identity is unknown. The agents declined to comment on the deal and the sale has not yet cleared records.

The deal adds to an incredibly active Palm Beach market during the pandemic.

Two properties recently sold for $70 million and up, including the Kennedy family’s former Palm Beach compound at 1095 North Ocean Boulevard.