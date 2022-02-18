Open Menu

Paul McCartney takes fat loss on Fifth Ave co-op

Beatles legend sold penthouse co-op for $7M below purchase price

New York /
Feb.February 18, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Paul McCartney in front of 1045 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, LoopNet/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)

Help! An ex-Beatle needs somebody to … advise him on real estate.

Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, recently sold their penthouse co-op unit at 1045 Fifth Avenue for $8.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The sale price is nearly half of the $15.5 million the couple bought it for in 2015.

The apartment went through several price cuts before being sold to the (magical) mystery buyer. The unit was listed for $12 million in June before being reduced to $10.5 million, which is the asking price under which it went into contract in October.

The apartment was in “white box” condition, according to the listing. The unit overlooks the Central Park reservoir and includes about 40 feet of floor-to-ceiling windows with terraces, the Journal reported.

Developer Manny Duell, who built the property in 1967, bought the apartment as a gift to his wife, the Journal reported. She lived in the unit until her death at the age of 92 in 2014.

Serena Boardman of Sotheby’s International Realty represented McCartney and his wife in the transaction. CB Whyte of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Read more

McCartney’s co-op isn’t the only Beatles real estate in the news lately.

George Harrison’s childhood home was on the auction block late last year. Harrison moved to the Liverpool home in 1949, when he was six years old, and lived there until 1962. The Beatles and the Quarrymen rehearsed at the three-bedroom townhouse in suburban Speke, at 25 Upton Green, in the late 1950s.

The BBC reported the home was sold for 171,000 pounds, equivalent to about $232,722.

McCartney’s brother-in-law John Eastman, an entertainment lawyer, spent $26.5 million for a Carnegie Hill co-op last July. The unit is at 1133 Fifth Avenue, fewer than 10 blocks from McCartney’s recent sale.

[WSJ] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateResidential Real Estateupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    85 Jane Street and Jon Stryker (Google Maps, Getty)
    Botched foundation costs Village megamansion project $10M: lawsuit
    Botched foundation costs Village megamansion project $10M: lawsuit
    Realogy announces $300M stock buyback after strong quarter
    Realogy announces $300M stock buyback after strong quarter
    Realogy announces $300M stock buyback after strong quarter
    Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys with 191 Brayton Street in Englewood NJ (Getty, Zillow)
    On to the Next One: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys selling NJ mansion
    On to the Next One: Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys selling NJ mansion
    The Sage House at 4 Lexington Avenue (iStock, Compass)
    Co-op resident alleges “self-dealing” among board over dirty laundry
    Co-op resident alleges “self-dealing” among board over dirty laundry
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Getty, iStock)
    Compass reports $175M loss in the fourth quarter
    Compass reports $175M loss in the fourth quarter
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.