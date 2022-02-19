Open Menu

Nelson Mandela’s post-prison home now a hotel — and you can sleep in his room

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 19, 2022 11:35 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

The presidential suite and one-time bedroom of former South African President Nelson Mandela, at the Sanctuary Mandela boutique hotel in Johannesburg. (Getty)

At least one South African President slept here. And Naomi Campbell.

The former home of Nelson Mandela, the longtime anti-apartheid activist who after years in prison went on to become South Arica’s first-ever Black head of state, is now a boutique hotel.

The New York Post reports guests at Sanctuary Mandela can sleep in the same room Mandela, who served as the country’s first president from 1994 to 1999, did or choose from eight other suites that go for $260 to $1,000 a night.

And while they are there, they can take in the Mandela memorabilia on the walls throughout the home, or dine in the on-site restaurant featuring a menu inspired by Mandela’s favorite dishes — including ravioli in an oxtail stew and a Cape Malay-style fish — cooked by his longtime personal chef, Xoliswa Ndoyiya.

The hotel, located on a quiet street in the wealthy Sandton suburb of Houghton, can accommodate up to 18 guests.

Mandela, who died in 2013 at the age of 95, moved into the Johannesburg home in 1992 after spending 27 years in prison, and lived there until 1998. During that time, he hosted many famous guests there, including former President Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, Magic Johnson, former First Lady Michelle Obama and the supermodel Campbell, according to published reports. It was later used as the headquarters for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Mandela had been arrested and jailed in 1962, and, following a trial, was sentenced to life imprisonment for conspiring to overthrow the state. His years in prison were split between Robben Island, Pollsmoor Prison and Victor Verster Prison, and he was released in 1990 by State President F. W. de Klerk under growing domestic and international pressure and fears of racial civil war. The two men then led efforts to negotiate an end to apartheid.

Mandela’s time in prison is memorialized in the hotel through window frames bearing his nickname “Madiba” and his Robben Island prison number “466/64.”

[New York Post] — Vince DiMiceli




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateCommercial Real EstateHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Matt Lauer exposes Hamptons estate to the market
    Fredrik Eklund and the property (Getty, Steve Frankel)
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Fredrik Eklund lists Bel Air mansion for rent as family moves to “forever home”
    Gordon Ramsey and his Lucky Cat restaurant (Lucky Cat)
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    Gordon Ramsay to open first South Florida restaurant in Miami Beach
    964 Park Place (Google Maps, iStock)
    Documents shed new light on Crown Heights eviction saga
    Documents shed new light on Crown Heights eviction saga
    The White Plains Plaza in Westchester (Simon.com, iStock/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    White Plains office complex sells for $105M
    White Plains office complex sells for $105M
    Commercial buildings retained almost all of pre-pandemic value, NYC budget says
    Commercial buildings retained almost all of pre-pandemic value, NYC budget says
    Commercial buildings retained almost all of pre-pandemic value, NYC budget says
    Paul McCartney in front of 1045 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, LoopNet/Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Paul McCartney takes fat loss on Fifth Ave co-op
    Paul McCartney takes fat loss on Fifth Ave co-op
    Empire State Realty Trust's Anthony Malkin (Getty, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    More multifamily deals coming, Tony Malkin says
    More multifamily deals coming, Tony Malkin says
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.